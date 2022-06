PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Neither Jason Ravnsborg nor his defense attorney had anything they were willing to say to news reporters Tuesday evening as they left the Capitol following the Senate’s decisions to remove the suspended South Dakota attorney general from office. On Wednesday, the person Ravnsborg hired to speak for him regarding the fatal 2020 car crash that killed pedestrian Joe Boever had nothing more to share, either.

