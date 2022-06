The city of Clinton will host the 2023 Tailgate N’ Tallboys Country Music Festival on June 8 to 10, 2023 on the riverfront. Mayor Scott Maddasion and Parks & Recreation director Josh Eggers have been working closely with Wayne Klein and Billy Cowell of USA Concerts, as well as other local organizations, to identify dates that will work best for both Clinton and the Tailgate N’ Tallboys Concert series in other states, while considering timing of other festivals in close proximity, a city release said Thursday.

CLINTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO