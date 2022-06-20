ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No suspect found after 1 shot in east Austin SWAT callout

By Kate Winkle
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was shot, and a suspect wasn’t found by officers assisted by a SWAT team, Austin police said Monday.

It happened at 10:59 a.m. at an apartment complex at 5800 Techni Center Drive, west of U.S. Highway 183. The apartment is less than half a mile from Norman Sims Elementary School.

SWAT response at an apartment complex at 5800 Techni Center Dr. (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

APD said a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but the injury isn’t expected to be life-threatening.

APD also said witnesses told them the suspect fled the scene to a “nearby area,” and that’s when SWAT was called to help in the search. The suspect wasn’t found, APD said, and the SWAT team has since cleared the scene. Detectives are still at the scene investigating.

APD said it believes this is an isolated incident and that there’s no threat to the public.

