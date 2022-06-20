Chicago police investigate two broad-daylight robberies in Lincoln Park

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies in Lincoln Park, an area where they’ve dealt with similar crime throughout the month of June.

The latest incidents were reported Saturday in broad daylight.

Authorities said that around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Hampden Court, a 48-year-old woman was on the street removing groceries from a vehicle when an unknown offender approached her.

Chicago police said the offender grabbed the woman, pulled her to the ground, took her property, and fled in a vehicle.

Less than 30 minutes later, Chicago police said a 26-year-old woman was robbed while she stood on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of North Lakeview Avenue.

In both cases, police said the male offender fled the scene in a vehicle.

Area Three Detectives are investigating both incidents.

