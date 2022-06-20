ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police investigate two broad-daylight robberies in Lincoln Park

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k6yTa_0gGTerKd00

The Chicago Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies in Lincoln Park, an area where they’ve dealt with similar crime throughout the month of June.

The latest incidents were reported Saturday in broad daylight.

Authorities said that around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Hampden Court, a 48-year-old woman was on the street removing groceries from a vehicle when an unknown offender approached her.

Chicago police said the offender grabbed the woman, pulled her to the ground, took her property, and fled in a vehicle.

Less than 30 minutes later, Chicago police said a 26-year-old woman was robbed while she stood on the sidewalk in the 2400 block of North Lakeview Avenue.

In both cases, police said the male offender fled the scene in a vehicle.

Area Three Detectives are investigating both incidents.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

River North carjacking crew strikes again in Andersonville overnight. Some get arrested, others keep committing crimes.

An armed carjacking team took a man’s Cadillac at gunpoint in River North on Thursday evening and then hijacked a rideshare driver in Andersonville two hours later. Two members of the crew were arrested after they crashed the second vehicle in Edgewater. The rest of the group continued committing crimes, apparently unaware of their colleagues’ fate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot outside 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday night near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side, and the man died of his injuries.The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, near the entrance to the Chicago Transit Authority station at the Dan Ryan Expressway.Police said a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were standing outside when a man came up and shot them both.The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.This comes only two nights after a man was shot and wounded on a Red Line train at 47th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Armed men rob 3 women, pistol-whip 1, in West Town hold-up

Armed robbers robbed three women, pistol-whipping one of them, on a West Town street overnight, police said. The hold-ups are part of a wave of armed robberies that have hit parts of the city during late night hours this week. The women, two 35-year-olds and a 36-year-old, were walking in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#Robber#North Hampden Court#Area Three Detectives#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
CBS Chicago

Man shot during armed robbery in River North, amid warning of recent holdups downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man during an armed robbery in the River North neighborhood early Thursday.CBS 2's Tara Molina has been tracking violent crime at an all time high in that area.A 26-year-old man was standing near State Street and Grand Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, when a man walked up to him with a gun, demanding his stuff. He refused and they got into a fight. That's when the 26-year-old was shot in the wrist.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
newyorkbeacon.com

‘Her Face and Neck Were Smashed Against the Concrete Ground’: Chicago Police Superintendent Calls for Cop to be Fired for Dragging Black Woman, Kneeling On Her Neck

A leading official within Chicago’s law enforcement infrastructure is calling for one officer accused of violating the city’s police code of conduct to be fired. Video allegedly shows the white cop, during 2020’s summer of unrest, verbally assaulting and dragging a Black woman by her hair before arresting her for looting and proving his use of excessive force.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Takes Down Suspect Who Assaulted Store Clerk

A 3rd Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu took down an alleged thief at a 7-11 store after the suspect assaulted a clerk. It happened in Chicago’s North Side. "Last Thursday night, Redzovic went to 7-Eleven on Ashland and Lawrence to buy Slurpees for his kids. That’s when he noticed a man harassing people outside.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Man shot in apparent-road rage incident on Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park

A 33-year-old man is listed in good condition after being shot during an apparent road-rage incident at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, near the Kennedy Expressway in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police. Two vehicles reportedly were cutting each other off...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy