Repairs begin on collapsed Hickory city walk arches

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
HICKORY, N.C. — On Monday, crews in Hickory started repairing damage from the city walk arch collapse in February.

The 40-ton arches crashed in mid-February onto a pedestrian bridge and onto Main Avenue Northeast. Both the bridge and the road are over Highway 127.

Construction work started at 6 a.m. Monday. Crews shut down Main Avenue Northeast from Second to First Street and plan to keep the closure in place for a full week.

Crews will also work to remove a damaged guardrail from the city walk pedestrian bridge.

The city of Hickory says the contractor is paying for the repairs.

The road is expected to reopen next Monday. Until then, there will be detours in the area.

(VIDEO: 40-ton arches crash onto bridge in Hickory)

