Franklin, LA

LARRY STEPHEN SCHEXNAILDRE

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Stephen Schexnaildre, 69, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home. Larry was born on October 29, 1952, in Franklin, Louisiana to Dr. Chenet Jourdan Schexnaildre,Jr. and Barbara Dupre Schexnaildre. Educated in the Catholic schools in Franklin, he graduated from Hanson Memorial High School in 1970, continued his education at...

www.stmarynow.com

stmarynow.com

BRIDGETT CALDWELL INMON

Bridgett Caldwell Inmon, 47, a resident of Port Richie, Florida, and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, daughter of Oscar Caldwell and Catherine Drash (DuRapau), died Friday, June 17, 2022, after a long battle with leukemia and cancer. A memorial will be held for family at a later date. Bridgett was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

WANDA 'JEANIE' NICAR

Wanda “Jeanie” Nicar, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after a brief illness. She was a selfless, kind hearted, energetic woman. Her loving heart left a beacon of light for all who were blessed to know her. Wanda Jean McAdams Nicar was born in Brenham,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

RONALD JOSEPH ARMOND SR.

Ronald Joseph Armond Sr., 49, Pierre Part, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born July 20, 1972, in Morgan City, Louisiana. He is survived by children, Kaylyn Roe and her husband Corey, Bailey Armond, Ronald Joseph Armond, Jr., Jace Armond, and Tayden Armond; sisters Stacy Lirette and her husband Stuart, and Kirbi Armond; one brother, Timothy Armond Jr.; his stepparents, Glinda Armond and Billy Norman; his grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
PIERRE PART, LA
Twin City team

Twin City team

After 11 years of service to our community, Ryan Yager has left Twin City Funeral Home to continue his career with his family’s funeral homes in Missouri. Amber Colbert, a licensed funeral director of Twin City Funeral Home for five years, has taken the position as manager. Colbert said she is humbled at this opportunity and looks forward to serving our community. Colbert would like to welcome Glenn J. Bergeron II, a licensed director with 17 years of experience. "We look forward to continuing Twin City Funeral Home’s legacy of dedicated service and commitment," she said. Pictured from left are Lisa Gregoire (visitation hostess), James Davis (funeral director intern), Colbert (manager, funeral director), Bergeron (funeral director) and Alaina Beaugh (administrative assistant).
MORGAN CITY, LA
Sacred Heart High

Sacred Heart High

The 1961 classes of Morgan City High School, Berwick High School and Sacred Heart High School recently gathered for a reunion at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.
MORGAN CITY, LA
art grant

art grant

LAFAYETTE — Applications are being accepted through July 1 for the Louisiana Division of the Arts funded, and Acadiana Center for the Arts administered, Louisiana Project Grant.
LOUISIANA STATE
MARY M. THIBODEAU

MARY M. THIBODEAU

Oct 5, 1948 - June 6, 2022. Mary M. Thibodeau, 73, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on October 5, 1948 in Bartholomew, Indiana and the daughter of Andrew Jackson and Thelma Wynn.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

CARRIE MAE FRANCOIS OTIS

Carrie Mae Francois Otis, 75, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Legacy of Morgan City. Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, until funeral services at 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan City. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Classes of 1961 hold reunion

The 1961 classes of Morgan City High School, Berwick High School and Sacred Heart High School recently gathered for a reunion at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Top photo: Morgan City High School classmates attending were, seated from left, Ellen Verett Francis, Linda Cutrone Spitale, Glynda Giroir Lasseigne, Karen Dupuis Manfre, Agatha Vicknair Wiggins, Lillian Aucoin Rebardie, Janelle Bonner Alphonso, Barbara Boudreaux Flowers, Mayola Lee Alleman, Sunny Angeron Elliot, Frances Ratcliff Miller and Patsy Sampey Mann. Standing from left are Lawrence Vuillemont, Dewey Aucoin, Carol Duplantis, David Graham, John Anthony Brown, David Glynn, Ethel White, Terry Cortez, Renetta Doiron Godfrey, Huey Daigle and Mark Nix. Middle photo: Berwick High School classmates in attendance were, seated from left, Rose Spinella Koen, Cherry Verrett Nini, Lana Chauvin Hood, Rita Hollier Gros and Patsy Thompson Thomas. Standing from left are Barry Lasseigne, Harold Nini, Warren Davidson, Harry “Put” Rebardie and Donnie Thomas. Bottom photo: Sacred Heart High School classmates in attendance were, clockwise from stading left are Billy Giordano, Frances Theriot Listi, Roberta Verrett Justilian and Faith Ann Spinella.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

St. Mary AARP meetings, activities resume

The first St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 meeting and meal, post COVID, was held June 6 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City. Patterson State Bank sponsored the meal. Speaking to the membership on behalf of the bank, President Jason Watson explained how Patterson State Bank was founded in 1925 by Harry Williams and E.F. Marin.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for June 23-24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:04 a.m.: 800 block Fig; complaint. 7:48 a.m.: 1200 block Greenwood; alarm. 8:03 a.m.: 1100 block Seventh Street; trespassing. 9:37 a.m.: 1000 block Fig; welfare.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Art grant applications now available

LAFAYETTE — Applications are being accepted through July 1 for the Louisiana Division of the Arts funded, and Acadiana Center for the Arts administered, Louisiana Project Grant. Applications are on AcA’s website, according to an AcA news release. Louisiana Project Grants are open to submissions from nonprofit organizations,...
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
stmarynow.com

Eucharistic procession

Members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson last weekend took part in a Eucharistic procession through the city's streets. The procession is a church tradition two weeks after Pentecost and is meant to be a public profession of faith in Jesus Christ.
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Building a recycled reef

The Coastal Conservation Association on Wednesday took a boatload of reporters and local dignitaries to see its latest project, an artificial reef being constructed in Eugene Island Block 51, south of Burns Point and 43 miles southwest of Morgan City. The reef will replace an energy platform removed about eight years ago. That's good for fishermen because the catch is often good around such structures. But it's also good for coral, sponges and other marine organisms whose life cycles require something solid to latch on to. The project, the subject of planning for two years, was expected to be complete in two to three days, using concrete debris to build the 5-foot reef in 17 feet of water. The major sponsors are Chevron; DLS Energy of the Port of West St. Mary, which provided the equipment and labor for the reef's construction; and Road Rock Recycling of Scott, which provided 500 chunks of concrete debris to use on the 4-acre site.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Two drug arrests reported by MCPD

Morgan City police reported a pair of drug arrests Tuesday, and a Franklin man turned himself in to Assumption authorities and was booked on an aggravated battery charge. Interim Police Chief Mark Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 43 calls for service over the past 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Franklin man accused of possession five drugs, including heroin

Two people were arrested Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section on drug charges, including a man accused of possessing five illegal drugs in distribution quantities. Those drugs include crack and heroin. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded...
FRANKLIN, LA

