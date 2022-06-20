ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

By Shirley Sirois
 4 days ago

When I hear the expression "Let's go to the movies," I think of playwrights, screen writers and film makers. However more often than not an author's book or series is picked up for movies or television. I couldn't begin to list them all. Being an avid fan of mystery writers I...

Workers from away welcome

The Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor invite all summer workers from away who are working seasonally in the Boothbay region to a welcome gathering at the church, 125 Townsend Ave., on Monday, June 27 from noon to 2 p.m. The gathering, held in the church's hall (entrance off the parking...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Welcome to Windjammer Days!

Windjammer Days has been the Boothbay region's summertime drawing card for 60 years. Despite its being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the now week-long festival honoring our boat-building heritage draws thousands down Route 27 to our shores. This year's events will be held between Sunday, June 26...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Mary Catherine A. Wilson

Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 41, of Boothbay was called home to God on June 19, 2022 with her family by her side. Mary Catherine was born Angel Marie on April 2, 1981 in Biddeford and was adopted by Terry and Wilma Tatlock at three weeks old. She brought immense joy to her family and friends. She was incredibly gifted artistically; playing the violin at 4 years old, later learning the piano and clarinet, jewelry making, crocheting, and artwork with pastels. Mary Catherine also loved poetry, music and drama.
BOOTHBAY, ME
History of BHYC Junior Program Foundation and High School Sailing Club

In discussions with PC Tony O'Neill, the Junior Program Foundation was started by the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club in 2007 to provide scholarships to local youth who could not afford to attend the Junior Program on their own. The 501 (c) (3) as formed can support but not duplicate what the yacht club can do. Several years later there was question as to the possible scope of the JPF so the law firm of Drummond and Woodsum was retained to provide the needed clarification. The law firm confirmed the earlier understanding and the limited role of the JPF.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Boothbay, ME
Boothbay region at forefront of climate crisis

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. is poised for more record-breaking heatwaves after experiencing the hottest summer on record last year due to climate change. While Gov. Janet Mills' four-year, Maine Won't Wait Climate Action Plan has shown the state's dedication to addressing climate change, area towns find themselves at the forefront of the fight against climate change including issues with sea level rise and ecosystem changes.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Janice E. Beliasov

Janice Elaine Gilchrist Beliasov, 89, went to heaven on June 4, 2022. She was a faithful pastor's wife, whose husband, James Beliasov, passed in 2017. Janice (or Jann, as she started calling herself from her college years) was born in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Jan. 24, 1933, to George E. and Vesta Love Gilchrist, whose family has been coming to the Boothbay region since 1893. Jann moved with her family to Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1935 and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a BA in bacteriology in 1954. After training in the Bryn Mawr Hospital in Philadelphia, she became a registered medical technologist in 1956 and got her first medical job at the Cleveland Clinic. Up for adventure she went west and from 1957-59 she worked in the lab at Everett General Hospital in Washington state before returning east for Christian Education training. Because of this career change, she eventually joined the Fellowship of Baptists for Home Missions out of Elyria, Ohio, representing neighborhood Joy Clubs for children. It was at the FBHM home offices she met Rev. James P. Beliasov, who was starting a church in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Maine CASA to hold online training Aug. 16-19

Interested in advocating for the best interests of a Maine child? The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is holding its fall training for volunteer advocates on Aug. 16-19. This four-day, online training is free and is designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem (GALs)...
MAINE STATE
June 24 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
June 2022 Market Update

As for-sale inventory remains a limiting factor, home values continue to climb. Statistics shared by Maine Listings show the statewide median sales price (MSP) reached $350,000 in May 2022, an increase of 14.75 percent over May of last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Sales eased 11.97 percent statewide, comparing May 2022 to May 2021.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Home values up 14.75 percent in Maine

Home values remain high, while for-sale inventory is still a limiting factor for those seeking to purchase single-family existing homes in Maine. According to Maine Listings, the median sales price (MSP) statewide reached $350,000 in May 2022—an increase of 14.75 over May of 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less. Sales eased 11.97 percent statewide, comparing May 2022 to May 2021.
MAINE STATE
Gov. Mills: 'My veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine

Maine Governor Janet Mills issued the following June 24 statement on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade:. "This decision is a fundamental assault on women's rights and on reproductive freedom that will do nothing to stop abortion. In fact, it will only make abortion less safe and jeopardize the lives of women across the nation. In Maine, I will defend the right to reproductive health care with everything I have, and I pledge to the people of Maine that, so long as I am Governor, my veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine."
MAINE STATE
Maine Senate President Jackson, Senate Majority Leaders Vitelli and Daughtry react to Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

AUGUSTA – This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, officially overturning the abortion rights affirmed in the case of Roe v. Wade. The ruling comes a month after a draft opinion purportedly supported by a majority of the justices on the court was leaked to the press.
MAINE STATE

