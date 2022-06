The most effective exercises to get abs are to do reversed crunches, the good old sit-up, and side planks to also train the obliques. If your lower back starts hurting, take a break and look for a modified exercise. If you train your abs, you should also do some lower back exercises to avoid muscular imbalances. How about some Superman variations? If you like yoga, you should also give its “sister” Pilates a try. Pilates is a fun way to build core strength because it’s a mixture of strengthening, mobility, and relaxation exercises.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO