Scott Powell was named president and chief executive officer of Craig Gaulden Davis, a regional architecture and interior design firm based in Greenville. He has been a leader in the firm for nearly 30 years. He also served on the board of directors for the South Carolina Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and as president of AIA Greenville and the Rotary Club of Greenville.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO