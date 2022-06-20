Anchorage stabbing leaves man with life-threatening wounds; suspect arrested

The navigation center is just one project as part of a plan to eliminate the emergency mass care operations at Sullivan Arena. As a key part of that strategy, Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration is pushing ahead with a plan to build a 150-person homeless shelter and navigation center in East Anchorage. The original plan called for 200 beds, but residents became concerned that a larger shelter would come with more loitering. The municipality however, is adamant that the navigation center will be more than just a shelter. Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace said that the center is committed to a “functional zero” within two years.
