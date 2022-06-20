ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Anchorage stabbing leaves man with life-threatening wounds; suspect arrested

By Joey Klecka
alaskasnewssource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Friday night stabbing, Anchorage police say, that left another man hospitalized with life-threatening...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Mountain View shooting leaves man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Thursday night shooting in Mountain View. The Anchorage Police Department wrote in an alert that officers responded to the area near Mountain View Drive and Klevin Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday to find a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital shortly after.
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating Mountain View shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have arrested an injured suspect after a Thursday morning shooting in Mountain View that also left a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. In an updated community alert, police reported that they are still investigating the shooting near Thompson Ave. While some officers remained on...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Troopers discover stolen vehicles on Wasilla property, two arrested

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two were arrested Wednesday afternoon after troopers located several cars reported as stolen on a property in Wasilla. Troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of W. Beverly Lakes Road in Wasilla on Wednesday at 6 p.m. During the response, troopers said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
alaskasnewssource.com

Library stabbing victim concerned her attacker could go free

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman who was a victim of a random attack in the Loussac library is worried her attacker may end up back on the streets now that charges have been dismissed against the man for a second time. Angela Harris and her partner Aaron Brown were...
youralaskalink.com

Fire Breaks Out Between Dowling And Elmore Roads

Added by atagliaferri on June 23, 2022. A fire broke out on Elmore and Dowlyne Roads, and officials tell us crews are working to extinguish the approximately five acre fire. Over twenty units responded to the blaze. Alex Boyd, the assistant Chief at the Anchorage Fire Department told us the fire is moving east toward Elmore where roads are closed and aircrafts are on site. Officials are enforcing a no fly order in midtown Anchorage at this point no structures or communities are in danger of being damaged due to the blaze. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigating suspicious Midtown death

Alaska LNG advocates see reasons for optimism, but some industry watchers still skeptical. Late last month, Gov. Mike Dunleavy traveled to Japan with Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan and Frank Richards, head of the AGDC, on a trade mission to pitch the project to private investors and Japan’s government. Richards said the Alaska delegation received a positive response.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Woman has life-threatening injuries after Anchorage stabbing; suspect in custody

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested a man who they say stabbed a woman while riding in a car early Sunday morning, leading to the victim being hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. According to a police report, 24-year-old Solomon Renteria was identified by police as the man responsible for stabbing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
alaskapublic.org

Officers shoot and kill driver in Fairbanks after he pulled gun, troopers say

An Anchorage man was shot and killed by Alaska State Troopers and local police officers in Fairbanks on Monday. Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said troopers tried to pull over 57-year-old Amos Lane for erratic driving near the Mitchell Expressway and Airport Way shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, but Lane fled. Although troopers initially gave chase, they ended the pursuit for safety reasons, according to an online report from troopers.
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The victim of a random attack at the library worries her attacker will be set free

Alaska LNG advocates see reasons for optimism, but some industry watchers still skeptical. Late last month, Gov. Mike Dunleavy traveled to Japan with Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan and Frank Richards, head of the AGDC, on a trade mission to pitch the project to private investors and Japan’s government. Richards said the Alaska delegation received a positive response.
alaskasnewssource.com

FastCast June 22, 2022.

Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska is back in the saddle offering summer riding sessions. The therapeutic horsemanship program works to get riders comfortable with a horse at their South Anchorage arena, and then takes them for a ride on the surrounding hillside trails. The victim of a random attack at the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alaskasnewssource.com

Officers kill man in Fairbanks after he pointed gun at woman

To address the rising incidences of opioid abuse in Alaska, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued a press release Tuesday to say that his administration is establishing a task force with a goal to focus on prevention strategies, substance misuse treatment, overdose intervention, and criminal justice system involvement. Volland received 1,452...
alaskasnewssource.com

Early morning fire destroys abandoned building on Fireweed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large fire burned an abandoned building on East Fireweed Lane, between A Street and Denali Street, Wednesday morning. An Anchorage Fire Department spokesperson said 13 units responded to the blaze, which was seen burning in an abandoned structure around 6:45 a.m. The building has previously displayed restaurant signs, including one reading “Cantonese Szechwan Mandarin cuisine.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska is back in the saddle offering summer riding sessions

The navigation center is just one project as part of a plan to eliminate the emergency mass care operations at Sullivan Arena. As a key part of that strategy, Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration is pushing ahead with a plan to build a 150-person homeless shelter and navigation center in East Anchorage. The original plan called for 200 beds, but residents became concerned that a larger shelter would come with more loitering. The municipality however, is adamant that the navigation center will be more than just a shelter. Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace said that the center is committed to a “functional zero” within two years.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police investigate fatal downtown taxi crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is dead after a downtown car crash involving a taxi cab late Wednesday night. Anchorage police officers and the Anchorage Fire Department responded at 11:12 p.m. to a single vehicle collision at 15th Avenue and Medfra Street, according to a community alert. The preliminary...
kinyradio.com

Man rescued off fishing vessel near Cold Bay

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard rescued a man aboard a fishing vessel last week after the crew reported that a person had lost consciousness. They said that at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Coast Guard Command Center watchstanders received the request for assistance from the crew aboard the Golden Alaska, reporting the 57-year-old male had previously lost consciousness and was in an altered mental state.
alaskasnewssource.com

USGA IN ALASKA

The navigation center is just one project as part of a plan to eliminate the emergency mass care operations at Sullivan Arena. As a key part of that strategy, Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration is pushing ahead with a plan to build a 150-person homeless shelter and navigation center in East Anchorage. The original plan called for 200 beds, but residents became concerned that a larger shelter would come with more loitering. The municipality however, is adamant that the navigation center will be more than just a shelter. Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace said that the center is committed to a “functional zero” within two years.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy