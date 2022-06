Wyoming officials are considering implementing user fees on mountain bikers to raise funds for trail building and maintenance as the activity surges in popularity. The idea is still in its nascency, with no details on what form the fees would take. That’s by design, said Dave Glenn, deputy director of State Parks, Historic Sites, Trails and Outdoor Recreation Office. His office intends to collect feedback from mountain bikers and other members of the public before it starts shaping proposals.

