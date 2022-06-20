ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Man allegedly points gun at Tooele Police Officer to ‘prove a point’ about gun regulation

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bd3Wb_0gGTdf1M00

TOOELE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer in Tooele on Saturday in an effort to “get gun regulations changed.”

On June 18 at around 9 p.m., an officer with the Tooele City Police Dept. observed a man, identified as 33-year-old Spenser Terrell Thomas, riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk near 55 N 200 W.

Left Fork Fire resurges: ‘Extreme fire behavior, rapid spread rate’

The officer, parked on the west side of the road, reportedly watched the suspect from his passenger rear view mirror and saw that Thomas began slowing down while he approached the front passenger side of the patrol car.

The probable cause affidavit states the officer rolled down his window as it appeared Thomas wanted to speak with him.

Upon doing so, the officer reportedly observed Thomas put his arm inside the vehicle while holding a handgun that appeared to be tan and black in color, pointing it down towards the officer’s right leg.

The officer says he ordered Thomas to drop the gun multiple times before quickly exiting the vehicle and withdrawing his firearm from his holster.

Thomas allegedly dropped the gun in the front passenger compartment of the vehicle and stepped away.

The affidavit states that Thomas told the officer he had wanted to turn the gun in to “try to get gun regulations changed” and to “prove a point that he shouldn’t be able to have a gun.”

Thomas was arrested and the officer reportedly advised him that he had nearly been shot because of what he had done.

Upon further examination of the gun, the officer noted that it was a “pepper ball style handgun,” with a “hard rubber/foam style projectile ball” inside the chamber.

Body found at mouth of Ogden Canyon

The officer states that he believed the gun to be real at the time the suspect was pointing it at him.

The suspect was taken to Tooele County Jail and booked on a felony offense of Assault on Peace Officer/Military with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

Thomas was previously arrested twice in one day on June 6 for breaking the front window of a car as well as the front window of a business.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Convicted DV suspect steals motorcycle out of Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – An individual suspected of stealing a motorcycle out of Sandy has been taken into custody.  Randy Martinez, 38, is currently facing one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person, one count of Receiving or Transfering a Stolen Vehicle, and one count of Operating a Vehicle Without a […]
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Provo Police Department asking for help solving a 2020 cold case

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a suspect involved in a shooting cold case from 2020. According to a Provo PD press release, the department received reports of a shooting at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) in Provo on Aug. 3, 2020.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man in custody after alleged motorcycle theft

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man has been charged after police say he was found on a stolen motorcycle, and he had a gun, which former convictions restrict him from carrying. Randy Martinez faces initial charges of:. Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two men arrested after possessing stolen vehicles in two unrelated incidents

POCATELLO — Two men were arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles in the Gate City on Wednesday. Delano Moses Vigil Jr., 44, of Salt Lake City, has been charged with one felony count of grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle. The incident began to unfold around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Poplar Street...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tooele, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Tooele County, UT
State
Utah State
Tooele County, UT
Crime & Safety
Tooele, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Lehi officer attacked by off-leash dog while on duty

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Lehi police officer received a nasty bite over the weekend when an off-leash dog attacked her while on duty. The Lehi Police Department says the dog bite left the officer with a deep, bleeding wound on her leg that required stitches to close. Authorities say there has been a disturbing […]
LEHI, UT
ABC 4

SLCPD: Auto-ped crash affects city traffic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has confirmed an auto-pedestrian crash that’s impacting traffic. Detective Michael Ruff told ABC4 that the crash occurred around North Temple and Redwood Road. At this time, traffic in the area is being affected. According to Ruff,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrell Thomas
ABC4

Tooele man who killed woman in DUI crash, arrested again for assault

UTAH (ABC4) – A man who had served a prison sentence for killing a woman during a DUI crash has been arrested again for burglary and assault. Tooele Police say the suspect, Shane Roy Gillette, 46, allegedly forced his way into a man’s home in Tooele County and beat him repeatedly. Arrest records say Gillette […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

Officials search for man in connection to Daybreak altercation

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan officials are searching for a suspect in connection to an altercation that took place near Oquirrh Lake in the Daybreak neighborhood. The man was last seen wearing a light gray sleeveless shirt with brown khaki shorts. Authorities say the altercation happened on June […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Salt Lake bank robbery suspect arrested in Las Vegas

UPDATE: 6/22/22 10:00 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man suspected in two bank robberies that happened in the Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. According to police, 27-year-old Tanner Cram was taken into custody by FBI special agents in Las Vegas Wednesday evening. Officials say no additional information on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Tooele Police Officer
ABC4

Santaquin Pharmacy robbed, suspect demanded oxycodone

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Santaquin Pharmacy and Diabetes Center was allegedly robbed on Tuesday. According to a social media post from the business, at 11 a.m., a middle-aged Caucasian male came into the pharmacy and demanded all of their oxycodone, a potent opioid and painkiller. The post states that due to the way the […]
SANTAQUIN, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Woman in critical condition after SLC auto-ped

SALT LAK CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is currently investigating a automobile pedestrian crash that left a 64-year-old woman seriously injured on June 24. Police records state that the investigation began at 12:16 p.m. when dispatch received reports regarding a crash involving a van and a person near Redwood Road […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Reward offered for Orem bathroom explosion

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A reward is being offered for the suspects responsible for blowing up a public bathroom at an Orem park. Orem city officials say the public bathroom in Windsor Park was destroyed after an explosion of some kind. A $500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to a conviction […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

2 arrested after UHP finds 3 kilos of cocaine in I-15 traffic stop

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two women were arrested on Sunday after troopers discovered three kilos of what they believe to be cocaine or fentanyl. Around 12:47 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol stopped a car on I-15 because the high middle back brake light was covered by a window tint, arrest records state. The car initially […]
IRON COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC4

SLC party stabbing suspect identified, leaves three people hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed three people during a party in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the suspect is Andreas Milovan Riveros, 18. The three victims were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment. Police say the stabbing happened […]
Gephardt Daily

UHP Tooele County crackdown results in 110 traffic stops, 58 for speeding in just 4 hours

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2022 — Utah Highway Patrol chopper troopers were out on another traffic blitz this morning, this time on State Road 36 in Tooele County. Much like a similar 4-hour enforcement action on Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County a week ago, the motorcycle division flooded a chosen sector for a few hours for the morning commute, according to a UHP Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy