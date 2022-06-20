Jane Seymour & Her Lookalike Granddaughters Are Dancing the Day Away in This Super-Sweet Video

Click here to read the full article.

It’s no secret that Jane Seymour adores her family, frequently uploading adorable family photos on her social media. However, her new snapshots of her lookalike granddaughters Luna and Willa dancing their hearts out may be one of our favorites.

While on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico , Seymour isn’t missing a beat with having the most fun with her family. She posted a super-sweet video of her and her granddaughters Willa and Luna dancing the day away on her Instagram. The Harry Wild star posted it with the caption: “Having fun dancing with the wonderful mariachis who were playing some Selena hits! 🤩💃🏻 If you could request one song, what would it be?”

You can see the video HERE.

In the darling video, we see them all dancing with one another to the music, smiling from ear to ear. However, this isn’t the only impromptu dance party the girls had during their family trip.

Seymour posted another snapshot of her and her granddaughters dancing in a restaurant with the caption: “@katiejflynnphotography captured this beautiful moment of pure joy! 🥰 Dancing with Willa and Luna in a restaurant in Cabo, these are memories we will treasure. ♥️”

You can see the photo HERE.

Seymour and her ex-husband David Flynn welcomed two children named Katherine , 40, and Sean, 36. Later in 1993, Seymour remarried with now ex-husband James Keach and welcomed twin boys John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach, 26, in 1995. Seymour is also a proud grandma, gushing over Katherine’s kids Luna and Willa.

The Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman alum previously told us back in April that she loves being a self-described “boring” grandma. “Boring people…all they do is talk about the grandchild. How boring to have to look at all those photographs, but I’m one of those boring people,” she said.

Before you go, click here to see grandkids who look just like their famous grandparents .

