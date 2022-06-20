ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jane Seymour & Her Lookalike Granddaughters Are Dancing the Day Away in This Super-Sweet Video

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIkLc_0gGTdYn900

Click here to read the full article.

It’s no secret that Jane Seymour adores her family, frequently uploading adorable family photos on her social media. However, her new snapshots of her lookalike granddaughters Luna and Willa dancing their hearts out may be one of our favorites.

While on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico , Seymour isn’t missing a beat with having the most fun with her family. She posted a super-sweet video of her and her granddaughters Willa and Luna dancing the day away on her Instagram. The Harry Wild star posted it with the caption: “Having fun dancing with the wonderful mariachis who were playing some Selena hits! 🤩💃🏻 If you could request one song, what would it be?”

You can see the video HERE.

In the darling video, we see them all dancing with one another to the music, smiling from ear to ear. However, this isn’t the only impromptu dance party the girls had during their family trip.

Seymour posted another snapshot of her and her granddaughters dancing in a restaurant with the caption: “@katiejflynnphotography captured this beautiful moment of pure joy! 🥰 Dancing with Willa and Luna in a restaurant in Cabo, these are memories we will treasure. ♥️”

You can see the photo HERE.

Seymour and her ex-husband David Flynn welcomed two children named Katherine , 40, and Sean, 36. Later in 1993, Seymour remarried with now ex-husband James Keach and welcomed twin boys John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach, 26, in 1995. Seymour is also a proud grandma, gushing over Katherine’s kids Luna and Willa.

The Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman alum previously told us back in April that she loves being a self-described “boring” grandma. “Boring people…all they do is talk about the grandchild. How boring to have to look at all those photographs, but I’m one of those boring people,” she said.

Before you go, click here to see grandkids who look just like their famous grandparents .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eJZz_0gGTdYn900

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Hudson Posts Rare Photo of All Three Kids: ‘Fly Kiddos Fly!’

Click here to read the full article. It’s graduation season and even celebrities aren’t immune to the bittersweet feeling of seeing your kids grow up. Kate Hudson posted a rare photo of all three of her kids to Instagram today in honor of her oldest, Ryder Robinson, 18, graduating from high school. This sentimental post is actually so heartwarming and a perfect reminder to let your kids “fly!” “Today was a big day for our family,” Hudson captioned the post. “A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Michael J. Fox’s Kids: Meet His Awesome 4 Children

Michael J. Fox is a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. Becoming a household name with his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the 60-year-old Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Seymour
Person
Luna
Person
Selena
Person
James Keach
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Party#Celebrity#Granddaughters
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood asks for prayers following death of Deborah McCrary

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to someone very special on Friday when she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking for prayers. The pop star was feeling emotional as she revealed that fellow singer, Deborah McCrary, had died. Alongside a photo with the vocalist, and the other McCrary sisters, Carrie wrote:...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Lilibet’s Baby Photo Has Fans Convinced She’ll Look Just Like Diana When She Grows Up—See the Resemblance Here

Click here to read the full article. She gets it from her family! Ever since her first photos were released, royal fans have been debating baby Lili’s resemblance to her royal family members. The big question is, who does Lilibet look like the most? Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday on June 4, 2022, at her parent’s residence at Frogmore Cottage in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Harry’s home country to celebrate his grandmother’s 70th year of service during the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Photographer Misan Harriman released pictures of the birthday celebration on June 4, 2022. He...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Inside Demi Moore and BF Daniel Humm’s Romance: They’re Getting ‘Serious’

Full speed ahead! Demi Moore and Daniel Humm‘s relationship is heating up, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” the insider says, revealing the couple see each other “two weekends a month on average but sometimes more.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

SheKnows

55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy