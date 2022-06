Marijuana confiscated in drug raid had estimated street value of $25 million Measuring the contraband recovered from the six-location drug bust last week, law enforcement now has a better idea of the size of the illicit drug operation going on in Jefferson County. Officers confiscated eight tons of processed marijuana and 17,704 plants with an estimated street value of $25 million during a June 14 multi-location raid. Multi-million dollar operation Investigators noted the group harvested every three to four months, putting potential gross income at between $75 and $100 million a year. Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, director of the Central Oregon...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO