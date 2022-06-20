ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with assaulting 2 people with a knife in downtown St. Cloud

By Times staff report
 4 days ago
A man was charged with assault after allegedly cutting two men with a knife Thursday night in downtown St. Cloud, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Matthew Lee Larson, 40, was charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Larson, who also goes by "Candy Man," had no home address listed in the complaint.

According to police, at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer was dispatched to a report of a knife incident near a bar on the 100 block of 9th Avenue North. A man reportedly came inside asking for towels and was bleeding profusely from his hand.

The man told police an unknown male cut him with a knife near the Germain Towers apartment building, and officers observed a moderate sized laceration on the man's hand.

Video surveillance footage showed an altercation between the man and an individual later identified as Larson. The man is observed punching Larson twice, and during the second punch Larson lifted his hand containing the knife, which the man punched. The man immediately grabbed his hand and walked away. Larson was observed running away with the knife in his hand, police said.

At about 10 p.m. another man called police to report an assault. He said he was walking home in downtown St. Cloud when a man, later identified as Larson in a photo line-up, walked past him twice, then struck him in the hand with an object. Police observed a large gash on the man's hand, as well as blood pooling on the ground beneath him and all over his pants. An officer later went to the general location of the assault and located dried blood on the sidewalk, police said.

Video surveillance footage shows Larson was the same individual involved in both incidents.

At about midnight, police received a call that a man matching Larson's description was in the River's Edge West Parking Ramp hitting and kicking property. Police responded to the ramp but were unable to locate Larson, according to the criminal complaint. Shortly after midnight police located Larson who was wearing the same identified clothing in all the surveillance footage of both assaults and he was formally identified.

Larson was booked in Stearns County Jail and he had a court appearance scheduled for Monday morning.

IN THIS ARTICLE
