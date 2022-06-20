ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman out for walk finds dead body near Frankford Creek

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSnwl_0gGTczSr00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Sunday night, a woman discovered the body of a man while walking along Frankford Creek in the Northeast part of the city.

Around 8 p.m., the woman flagged down an ambulance, telling paramedics that the man was unconscious. When the medics approached his body, they realized the man had been shot in the head, so they called police.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace says firefighters had to be called in to lift the body onto the street using a hoist and a wire basket.

Pace says the man didn't have any ID on him.

Inspector D.F. Pace says it appears the man was shot at very close range:

"We also know that the decedent did have a semi automatic gun, himself, in his waistband,” Pace said. “It appears that that was never removed from his waistband during the shooting."

The man has not been identified.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Dead Body#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy