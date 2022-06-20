Woman out for walk finds dead body near Frankford Creek

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Sunday night, a woman discovered the body of a man while walking along Frankford Creek in the Northeast part of the city.

Around 8 p.m., the woman flagged down an ambulance, telling paramedics that the man was unconscious. When the medics approached his body, they realized the man had been shot in the head, so they called police.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace says firefighters had to be called in to lift the body onto the street using a hoist and a wire basket.

Pace says the man didn't have any ID on him.

Inspector D.F. Pace says it appears the man was shot at very close range:

"We also know that the decedent did have a semi automatic gun, himself, in his waistband,” Pace said. “It appears that that was never removed from his waistband during the shooting."

The man has not been identified.