‘Jacksonville needs to know about it:’ State grants $2.5 million to restore Old Stanton High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Checks for $2.5 million were awarded Monday morning to a local nonprofit working to preserve a piece of African-American history.

The state grant funding will help Historic Stanton with its goal of saving the Old Stanton High School building.

State Sen. Audrey Gibson and State Rep. Wyman Duggan sponsored and secured $1.5 million on behalf of Historic Stanton.

State Rep. Tracie Davis presented the $1 million check that will help fund other needs across the building.

“We can get more projects like this back to Jacksonville, if we just continue to work together,” Rep. Davis said.

She said a total of $3.5 million for this project has been added to the budget.

Mamie Davis is the chairwoman of Historic Stanton.

“We’re looking forward to the renovation and making this property what it should be for the entire community,” Mamie Davis said.

Mamie Davis said $1.5 million will be used to replace the roof.

The nonprofit said the building is an important piece of local and African-American history that is in desperate need of saving.

“My mother actually went to school here, and she actually taught here when it became a vocational education building,” Gibson said. “As a little girl, I played in the hallways.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” Duggan said. “I’m really excited about the fact that the state recognizes the importance of this building -- both in terms of preserving it as a historic architectural asset but more importantly, recognizing the contributions and the stature of the people who have come through the school and its entire history.”

Duggan said that includes the historic national connection with James Weldon Johnson.

“We ought to honor that and make it a place people can come and enjoy,” Duggan said.

The history dates back to the 1860s.

It was a school African-Americans were allowed to attend.

Old Stanton High School closed in 1971.

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus has advocated for Florida African-American Cultural and Historical grants to provide funding for construction projects at facilities across the state.

“We’re just excited they have the money to be able to bring this beautiful, beautiful building back to life for our community,” Rep. Davis said.

Leaders say they envision the historic Old Stanton High School Building as a gathering place and a focal point for this community.

“Our young people today need to know about it, and all of Jacksonville needs to know about it,” Sen. Gibson said. “Things were not always integrated.”

Stanton is recognized as Florida’s first official school for African-Americans.

Renovation plans include an event space, a museum, classrooms and much more.