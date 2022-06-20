Ada County average house price down 11 percent

Niki Manning (foreground), wearing a hat she made, just returned from a hat making apprenticeship in Colorado. Manning said several others in the program had, like her, come from careers in health care. Manning, Tess Keim (center), a physician assistant moving out of her career, and Stefania Moore (right), a registered nurse who now owns and operates an iCode school, connected on a Facebook group for Boise women in business, bonding over their shared history as health care workers. (Audrey Dutton/Idaho Capital Sun)
