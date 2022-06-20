ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Ada County average house price down 11 percent

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The average price for an existing...

idahonews.com

KIVI-TV

With high gas prices, more Idahoans calling AAA for fuel deliveries

NAMPA, Idaho — Despite gas prices lowering nationwide, they're continuing to go up in Idaho. As of Friday morning, the average price of a tank of gas in the Gem state was $5.20 a gallon, according to AAA. That's about 30 cents higher than the current national average. With...
NAMPA, ID
kboi.com

City of Meridian considers fee increases

Meridian is considering increasing the fees a resident must pay to remove the boot from their car or retrieve their pet from the pound. The car fees were last updated in 2019 and the impound fees in 2013. The Idaho Press reports, for the car fees an increase from $100...
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Home to the Best Ran City in the United States, But it Isn’t Boise

Living in a city has many pros but also cons. There are more people, more traffic, and often things are more expensive. There are also pros to being closer to hospitals, and groceries, there is more to do than in small towns or the country, and there are more job opportunities. Some cities are just too big while others don't seem to have enough. Most people have a certain city that is their favorite. Some prefer Los Angeles for its weather or New York for all of its shows, or maybe Las Vegas for the nightlife and gambling is more your style. They are all run differently, but which city in the United States is run the best?
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

The “Great Resignation” comes to health care jobs in Idaho

Niki Manning (foreground), wearing a hat she made, just returned from a hat making apprenticeship in Colorado. Manning said several others in the program had, like her, come from careers in health care. Manning, Tess Keim (center), a physician assistant moving out of her career, and Stefania Moore (right), a registered nurse who now owns and operates an iCode school, connected on a Facebook group for Boise women in business, bonding over their shared history as health care workers. (Audrey Dutton/Idaho Capital Sun)
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Housing Crisis Forcing More Idahoans to Live in RV Parks

MERIDIAN — Every day, the Meridian KOA turns away eight to 12 people seeking a month-to-month spot for rent at the RV park, according to manager Ron Lundquist. The demand for long-term spots for rent has increased in recent years at the park. Today, the Meridian KOA reserves 150 spots for monthly rates; that is roughly 40% of the park.
MERIDIAN, ID
107.9 LITE FM

25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise

Idaho is filling up too fast. There’s just no way around it, and when you see the clever signs and bumper stickers saying things like, “no vacancy,” or, “don’t California my Idaho,” it leads you to believe that Idahoans aren’t exactly fond or on board with the sudden influx of people.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Roe v. Wade overturned: Idaho's ban to take effect in 30 days, officials react

BOISE, Idaho — The Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, officially triggering Idaho's abortion ban. Idaho is one of nine states with a trigger law that would make abortions illegal. Idaho's trigger law from 2020 will take effect in 30 days and ban all abortions except in the case of rape or incest or to protect the mother's life. Idaho code states anyone who performs an abortion could face two to five years in prison. Gov. Brad Little signed a law in 2020, including a trigger provision, making abortion a crime for the doctor performing the procedure now that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Covid-19 positivity rates in Idaho on the rise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting an increase to the state's PCR positivity rate. Officials say last week the rate was 11.3%, up from 11% the week before. As for data from hospitals in the Treasure Valley, St. Luke's is reporting a...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Central Credit Union CEO announces retirement

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (CBS2) — Kent Oram, CEO of Idaho Central Credit Union, announced his retirement effective December 31, 2022. Oram has been with ICCU since 1984 and was made CEO in 2007. During his time in that role, ICCU's assets grew from $613 million to $8.7 billion. The number of patrons increased by more than 400,000 as well.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Boise house damaged in fire early Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire and Police departments are investigating a fire that broke out early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off of North Five Mile Road. Witnesses told KTVB the fire, which was reported at about 3 a.m., left minimal damage to one home on Constantine Avenue, but spread to a house next door. They said the house was empty and was up for sale.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

More than 100 march to Capitol in Roe protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A group of more than 100 protesters, calling for legal abortion in Idaho, marched from Boise City Hall to the Idaho Capitol. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade in a 5-4 decision. Idaho has a so-called "trigger law" that will...
IDAHO STATE
kboi.com

City of Boise not changing COVID-19 protocols

Ada and Canyon counties are among the areas where coronavirus is spreading most aggressively and classified as “rapid riser counties” by the CDC. Despite high COVID-19 levels, the City of Boise is NOT changing any protocols at this time. A city representative told CBS 2 news they are...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

Idaho to Sell 'High-End' Island in Payette Lake Near McCall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Body found next to canal in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Coroner removed a body found next to a canal in Nampa Thursday. Officials said the body was at the location for a long period of time, so its gender and identity is unknown. The body was found next to a canal located on...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Meridian Dairy Days Pageant picks its princesses

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday, the 93rd annual Meridian Dairy Days kicked off with the Meridian Dairy Days Princess Pageant. Eleven contestants, ages 13-17, competed for the crown by doing interviews, giving a speech, and answering impromptu questions. The purpose of this pageant is to encourage a desire...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Boise Mayor: 'I am infuriated and intensely worried'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took a strong stance against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning. 'I am infuriated and intensely worried,' McLean said. 'The decision to terminate a pregnancy is deeply personal and private. This decision by the Supreme Court will have devastating consequences on the health, privacy and economic independence of women throughout our community, state, and nation.'
BOISE, ID

