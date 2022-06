Step back in time under a classic red-and-white-striped big-top tent. The Venardos Circus is in town at STAR Center through July 10. The Broadway-inspired circus show has comedy, acrobatics, and plenty of other (animal-free) circus acts you can think of. Tickets are expected to sell out in advance. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO