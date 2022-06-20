ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

Fire Marshal ends investigation of Grand Bear Lodge blaze

 4 days ago

UTICA, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office recently concluded its investigation into a massive fire at Grand Bear Lodge on Memorial Day.

The investigation determined that the cause of the fire was accidental, and the likely cause was a charcoal grill left unattended on a porch. Seven cabins were destroyed in the blaze, each of them holding four privately-owned units for a total of 28 homes destroyed.

Cause of massive fire at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock in Utica still under investigation

The Utica Fire Department took the opportunity to remind the community to practice proper outdoor cooking and fire safety, especially with the 4th of July approaching.

Community Policy