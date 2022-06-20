ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CAL CITY BOYS: Another claim filed in deaths of Orrin, Orson West

By Jason Kotowski
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The maternal grandfather of Orrin and Orson West has filed a claim against the county arguing the children were wrongfully removed from their parents’ home, marking the latest legal action taken in connection with the boys, who are presumed dead.

The claim filed by Beverly Hills attorney Antonio Castillo III on behalf of Leif Dean says Dean tried to get custody of the boys but “he was never given notice of the Child Protective Services’ proceedings, and his requests to take them were ignored.” The claim seeks an amount in excess of $25,000.

The boys’ adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, are charged with murder and other offenses in their deaths. Their trial is scheduled next month .

Others who have taken legal action against the county are the boy’s mother, Ryan Dean, maternal grandmother, Dana Moorer, father, Charles Pettus, and paternal grandmother, Brenda Pettus.

Ryan Dean and her mother are seeking $40 million from the Kern County Department of Human Services, alleging negligence on its part contributed to the boys’ deaths.

The boys are believed to have been killed three months before Trezell and Jacqueline West reported them missing on Dec. 21, 2020. Their bodies have not been found .

