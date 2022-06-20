ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man hurt in overnight Danville shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. — A 26-year-old Danville man is in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning.

Danville Police responded to the clubhouse of Untouchables Motorcycle Club, near the intersection of Commercial and Washington Streets, just before 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk outside the clubhouse and arranged for him to be taken to the hospital.

Officers learned during their investigation that the victim was attending a party at the clubhouse when he was approached by another man, who began shooting at the victim. The suspect, described as a Black male wearing dark clothing, left the scene on foot. No one else was hurt and no other suspect information is available.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

