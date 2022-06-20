Amarillo area entertainment briefs for the week of June 19

High Noon on the Square takes place every Wednesday

Center City Amarillo is presenting High Noon on the Square again this summer. The weekly free entertainment event is held at the Potter County Courthouse at Sixth Street and Taylor Avenue.

Lunch will be available for listeners with a $10 fee. Weekly, the city of Amarillo will also be giving away free popsicles to attendees as a part of its Every Drop Counts program. Limited seating and tables will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket for lawn seating.

Each week will host different lunch sponsors and artists singing songs from all genres, from jazz to country and everything in between. Sponsors will begin serving lunch around 11:45 a.m.; each week, music will begin around noon and end around 1 p.m.

The June lineup includes:

June 22 - Performers of “TEXAS” the outdoor musical. Lunch will be barbecue from Mitch’s Barbecue, sponsored by the Park Central Community.

June 29 - Music provided by the Amarillo Opera. Lunch will be jalapeno turkey sandwiches from Crush, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato.

For a complete list of upcoming entertainment, visit centercity.org/high-noon-on-the-square/ .

Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosting live music Thursdays

Amarillo Botanical Gardens is hosting its annual Music in the Gardens summer concert series, featuring live music 7-9 p.m. every Thursday in the gardens, located at 1400 Streit Dr.

For more information, call 806-352-6513 or visit amarillobotanicalgardens.org

The music lineup includes:

June 23: Geezers Gone Wild (food by Roll the Dice BBQ)

June 30: Monarch (food by Crave)

July 7: Jack Cryver (food by Reagan's Brick Oven Pizza)

July 14: Buster Bledsoe (food by Yolo's)

July 21: Big G & The Tradewinds (food by Roll the Dice BBQ)

July 28: Andy Chase Cundiff (food by J&R Family Catering)

Aug. 4: Lindsey Lane (food by Yolo's)

Aug. 11: Darling Brothers (food by Joe Taco)

Aug. 18: Touching Voodoo (food by Crave)

Aug. 25: Rok 45 (food TBD)

City Parks and Recreation hosting live music, movie screenings

Starlight Theater, an outdoor concert series with performances by local entertainers,

is underway for the summer every Tuesday night at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave.

Concerts run from 7 to 9 p.m. and are free and open to the public, with music, food trucks and family fun. Grab your friends, family, blanket, a picnic dinner and come enjoy live music and summer evenings and talent in Amarillo.

The lineup includes:

June 21 - Noah Jenda, classic rock;

June 28 - Mike Fuller & The Repeat Offenders, acoustic rock, blues and folk;

July 5 - Jonathon Guidi & Touching Voodoo, blues and classic rock;

July 12 - The Tweeks, variety;

July 19 - The Martinis, jazz;

July 26 - The Prairie Dogs, Texas Americana; and

Aug. 2 - Insufficient Funds, variety.

Starlight Cinema is offering free, family-friendly movies in the park all summer long. Screenings begin at dark, and include "The Sandlot" on June 11 at Southwest Softball Complex, "The Goonies" on June 24 at Memorial Park, and "The Little Rascals" on July 22 at Memorial Park.

Amarillo Public Library hosting Summer Reads

The Amarillo Public Library's summer reading club, AMARILLO READS, has begun for the summer with "Oceans of Possibilities."

Read at least 15 minutes a day for 30 hours to earn a prize, and visit any Amarillo Public Library location to sign up. You’ll receive a complete calendar of events and a reading log to help you develop a habit of daily reading. Color in one sea creature every day when you read at least 15 minutes. Kids can choose their prize-a brand-new book from a wide variety of titles selected by our youth staff. Adults receive a voucher for a free bag of books from the Friends of the Amarillo Public Library Book Sale, and teens can choose between the voucher and a new book. You have June and July to complete your 30 days of reading.

There is a lot going on at APL during the summer, with many opportunities to learn, enjoy, and create. Programs include the Rubber Ducky Club, where participants from birth through age 3 receive a rubber ducky of their choice when they sign up, along with an early literacy log of activities for children and caregivers to do together each week of the program; a narwhal hiding in the seascape at the Northwest Branch Library throughout June; a Wall of Fish at the East Branch Library, where patrons can pick up a fish any time they stop by, decorate it any way they like and bring it back to be added to their wall; and a Sea Horse Hunt at the Southwest Branch Library.

Other offerings include the chance to pick up a blackout card from the Downtown Library and use it to improve your close reading skills — find at least ten of the story elements in your reading and pull a prize from our Pirate Treasure Chest; and a pirate scavenger hunt at the Downtown Library in June.

For more, visit the library or go online to https://www.amarillolibrary.org/ .

New exhibit, "Quinceañera Traditions," opens at PPHM

CANYON — Experience the historic and symbolic meaning of the quinceañera at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum during "Quinceañera Traditions," the newest textile exhibit on display at PPHM from this month to February 2023. It will feature stories from those in the Panhandle region about the tradition and three generations of ‘quince’ celebrations.

"As a rite of passage, a quinceañera, is a celebration of food, family, and faith that encompasses both the old and the new. Quinceañera Traditions celebrates the traditions surrounding a fifteen year old’s journey from girl to woman," a news release says.

“PPHM is excited to celebrate the quinceañera and its unique importance to the people of our area.” said Deana Craighead, Curator of Art. “Quinceañera Traditions tells stories from our community and has been met with tremendous enthusiasm. Over these many months of planning, I have been overwhelmed by the people I have met and their incredible openness and generosity. We would especially like to thank our exhibit sponsors Dean Boyd, Los Barrios de Amarillo, Telemundo and Amarillo National Bank. I encourage the public to visit the museum to experience it for themselves.”

Located on the campus of West Texas A&M University, PPHM features more than 285,000 square feet and over 2 million artifacts dedicated to preserving this area’s past.

To learn more about the exhibit, tours, upcoming movie nights, and other summer events at the museum, visit panhandleplains.org.

'Fantastic Visions' exhibit opens at AMoA

The exhibit, "Fantastic Visions: Surreal and Constructed Images," is on display at the Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) now through Sept. 4.

Drawn from private collections, this exhibition showcases the work of artists and photographers who embrace the surreal and challenge reality through creatively constructed images and unique perspectives. Real and imaginary figures inhabit worlds that hover between the sublime and visceral, according to a news release.

"Shana and Robert ParkeHarrison’s images offer a mysterious narrative filled with constructed mechanical devices and architecture that investigate human interactions with nature. Israeli artist Michal Rovner pushes her ethereal images of anonymous individuals and non-specific locations to the point of near abstraction that are saturated with emotional resonance," the release says. "The works from Dutch photographer Teun Hocks exist between photography and painting. His large-scale, hand-colored gelatin silver prints are humorous and surreal scenes that are staged self-portraits. The artist often portrays himself in tragic, but comic situations resigned to acceptance and defeat within the constructed narrative. Photographs from Vik Muniz’s series’ Pictures of Junk and Pictures of Chocolate are compositions of ordinary materials transformed and reconfigured into an image that is then photographed by the artist."

Additional artworks by artists such as Matthew Brandt, Nick Simpson, German photographer Elger Esser, and Russian-born American artists Rimma Gerlovina and Valeriy Gerlovinj, among others, are included in this exhibition.

AMoA is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For additional information, visit www.amoa.org, email amoa@actx.edu, or

call 806-371-5050 or 806-371-5392 (weekends).

Parking is available in the #5 (north) and #6 (east) lots. Handicap parking is available in both lots.

ASO presents Dvořák’s New World Symphony

Amarillo Symphony presents Dvořák’s New World Symphony at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Buchanan St.

Music Director Finalist Stilian Kirov returns to close the season with Dvořák’s powerful New World Symphony and George Walker’s poignant Lyric for Strings.

Guest violinist William Hagen performs Barber’s virtuosic violin concerto.

Tickets for this performance range from $21 to $71 (plus taxes and fees) depending on seating and are available online at panhandletickets.com

WWE experience coming to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Coliseum

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is coming to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

See your favorite superstars from Monday Night Raw for one night only. The lineup includes Amarillo Street Fight, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Freakin' Rollins; and Triple Threat For The Raw Women's Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch.

Tickets are available online at panhandletickets.com, by phone at (806) 378-3096 and in person at the Civic Center Complex Box Office and participating United Supermarkets in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dumas, Dalhart, Hereford and Pampa. For more information, including details about souvenir ticket replicas and superstar packages, visit the Panhandle Tickets website.

WWE is hosting than 30 additional live events as part of the company’s summer touring schedule for 2022. Tickets went on sale May 13 and marked the largest number of WWE events to go on sale in a single day since WWE’s return to touring last year.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

Charley Crockett to perform at G-N Center in July

Charley Crockett is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. July 5 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Crockett has endured the collapse of the recording industry, no money, petty crime, societal ennui, the COVID-19 pandemic, open heart surgery, one-night stands, long distance rides in a van, loud truck stops and diners serving stale lukewarm coffee to get to where he is now.

His reward – and the audience's – is a collection of Charley Crockett originals. Sad, uplifting, hard, and sweet, complex and delicate all at once, the artist's songs are like life its ownself, just like the songs’ creator: like nothing you’ve heard or seen before, a genuine Texas original.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit panhandletickets.com.

Tickets on sale for 2nd annual 'Love, Laughter & Friends Festival' in September

Nfinity Entertainment & Live Capital proudly announce their 2nd Annual "Love, Laughter & Friends Festival," which will take place Sept. 17, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Amarillo’s Azteca Music Hall.

Tickets start at $55 and went on sale to the public June 6. There will be comedy, food and live performances from multiple Grammy nominated artists such as Frankie J, Twista, Pleasure P, Bobby V. and also Yung Joc from VH1's "Love and Hip Hop" — all five artists on one stage for one special night.

Last year’s festival showcased musical artists Ginuwine, Baby Bash and R&B group Dru Hill and drew an energetic diverse audience of more than 1,000 strong, and this year's event will be even bigger.

Keep up with news about the festival on Facebook and Instagram, and also by following @Nfinity Entertainment and @LiveCapitalTX. For additional information on tickets/VIP sections, call (806) 779-6360.

'Celebrate America' with Amarillo Symphony at Hodgetown Oct. 1

The Amarillo Symphony and Hodgetown Events are excited to present “Celebrate America," a community concert for the whole family on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event.

The Amarillo Symphony will perform a variety of patriotic classics, film music and other American musical favorites. The concert will end with a fireworks finale set to Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" and John Philip Sousa’s "Stars and Stripes Forever."

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.