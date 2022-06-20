ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin to see near-record-high temperatures as weather turns extra hot

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

It's set to be a scorcher Monday and Tuesday across Wisconsin, with heat indices exceeding 100 degrees in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect for Monday for much of northern Wisconsin until 8 p.m., where heat indices — the combination of temperature and humidity — will reach 100.

The advisory covers the area from Waupaca north to Iron Mountain, Michigan, and west to the Minnesota border.

The weather service has also issued a heat advisory for noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday. It covers the rest of the state: from Green Bay south to Kenosha and west to the Iowa border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmBVa_0gGTaKmq00

Southeast, south-central Wisconsin

Southeast and south-central Wisconsin on Monday are expected to see heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

But on Tuesday, the regions will likely see heat indices of 100 to 105 degrees, according to the weather service.Air temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Highs for Monday and Tuesday are expected to be about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, according to the weather service. The average high in June in Milwaukee is 77 degrees.

It's likely that the heat Monday and Tuesday will near historic highs for the date.

The record-high temperature for June 20 in Milwaukee is 99 degrees, set in 1953. The record for June 21 is 101 degrees, set in 1988.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEorB_0gGTaKmq00

Northeast, central Wisconsin

Northeast and central Wisconsin are expected to see temperatures in the 90s Monday and Tuesday as well.

On Tuesday in Green Bay, heat indices are projected to crest 100 degrees, while in Wausau they could reach 97.

Thunderstorms possible

Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service. Lightning and damaging winds would be the main threats.

"It is possible that storms may not form at all," the weather service said in a notice. "Even if storms form, it is possible that most locations remain dry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnua2_0gGTaKmq00

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin to see near-record-high temperatures as weather turns extra hot

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Waupaca, WI
State
Michigan State
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Wausau, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin tornado count up to 8 from last Wednesday

(WLUK) -- The National Weather Service has now confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down during the storms that tore through the area last Wednesday. There are still two areas that are under investigation -- Hobart/Howard and Manawa -- and the tornado count could still climb. If you can safely...
WISCONSIN STATE
Thrillist

Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

FRIDAY 6/24/2022 2:41 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,511,639 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,117 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#Wisconsin Northeast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NWS
WJON

Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the...
MADISON, WI
KDHL AM 920

Las Vegas Weather Service Office Just Called Out Minnesota’s Heatwave

Our current late spring heatwave here in Minnesota didn't escape the attention of the National Weather Service office out in Las Vegas. One of the more interesting parts of living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is how we get to experience just about all of the extreme weather Mother Nature can come up with. Besides major earthquakes or hurricanes (neither of which tend to happen much here in the Bold North) we are treated to both bitter cold temperatures and wind chills during the winter, as well as blistering high temperatures, humidity and heat advisories, as we are now.
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy