ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Baptist University basketball player shot and killed in Harlem

By Chad Washington
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOsv4_0gGTaH8f00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Darius Lee, a basketball player for Houston Baptist University, was shot and killed in his hometown of Harlem, New York early Monday morning, the university announced.

HBU said that Lee, 21, was on track to graduate with his bachelor’s degree in December and was named the school’s male student-athlete of the year.

Police: One dead, three injured in DC shooting

“We are devastated,” HBU men’s basketball head coach Ron Cottrell said in a statement. “Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family.

“We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again someday.”

According to our sister Nexstar station, WPIX in New York , Lee was fatally shot and eight others were injured during a gathering in East Harlem. Bullets rang out around 12:40 a.m. local time on a footpath along FDR Drive near the Madison Avenue Bridge.

Police in New York said that a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. NYPD did not identify Lee as the victim to the media, but HBU said the victim was Lee. The wounded included six males and two females.

Investigators believe the victims were at a large gathering or barbecue when shots rang out. No arrests have been made, however, a gun was recovered at the scene. The motive and the number of shooters remained unclear, NYPD said.

Lee, a 6-foot-6 guard, was a second-team all-Southland Conference selection this past season for the Huskies, leading the team with 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. He was sixth in the nation with 65 steals in his first season with the team.

Kidnapped man drove erratically ‘in hopes of being pulled over,’ sheriff says

Lee transferred to HBU after two seasons at SUNY-Sullivan, averaging 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds, leading him to be named a first-team All-American in the junior college rankings. He played his high school ball at St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx.

“Our prayers are with his family first and most importantly, but also with his friends, coaches, and teammates. He was a very fine young man who had a very bright future in front of him both on and off the court,” HBU athletic director Steve Moniaci said. “This is unfortunately, yet again, another example of the senseless gun violence that seems to be plaguing our country right now and we all pray it will cease.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Houston, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CentralTrack

[PLAYLIST] Dallas Versus Houston Hip-Hop.

The Importance Of Houston’s DJ Screw And His Unofficial Holiday In Dallas, “Screw Done Already Warned Me” At Texas Theater And A Playlist With Iconic Hip-Hop Artists From The Two Major Cities. There are a few important dates in hip-hop that have been immortalized thanks to monumental,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Basketball Player#East Harlem#Violent Crime#Wpix
dukebasketballreport.com

A Very Sad Week For College Basketball

There has been too much death in the college basketball world this week. UNC great Lennie Rosenbluth is understandable. The man was 89. But former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan was just 25 and Houston Baptist star Darius Lee was just 21. Lee was basically in the wrong place at the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shot while sitting inside vehicle in northwest Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle in northwest Houston Thursday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 5100 block of Antoine around 12:17 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside of a Jeep SUV.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Police still searching for clues in deadly shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are still investigating a shooting death in north Houston from earlier this week. Officers were called to the scene at 1315 Fairbanks Street around 8:35 p.m. on Monday night. But they found out that a shooting victim was transported to LBJ General Hospital by a private vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy