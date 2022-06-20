Marion County's COVID cases fall 5.8%; Oregon cases fall 7.1%

Oregon reported 10,153 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.1% from the previous week. The previous week had 10,934 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.7% from the week before, with 730,572 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.39% of the country's cases in the last week.

Across the country, 15 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Marion County reported 672 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 713 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 74,128 cases and 733 deaths.

Polk County reported 228 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 214 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 16,826 cases and 135 deaths.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 17 counties, with the best declines in Washington County, with 1,438 cases from 1,882 a week earlier; in Multnomah County, with 2,385 cases from 2,535; and in Lane County, with 876 cases from 989.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Crook County with 377 cases per 100,000 per week; Benton County with 344; and Deschutes County with 308. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 2,385 cases; Washington County, with 1,438 cases; and Clackamas County, with 910. Weekly case counts rose in 17 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Linn and Crook counties.

In Oregon, 34 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 36 people were reported dead.

A total of 791,280 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,727 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 86,246,101 people have tested positive and 1,013,413 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 19.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 821

The week before that: 811

Four weeks ago: 804

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 59,526

The week before that: 57,395

Four weeks ago: 52,179

Hospitals in 29 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 31 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

