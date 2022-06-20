ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Marion County's COVID cases fall 5.8%; Oregon cases fall 7.1%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago

Oregon reported 10,153 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.1% from the previous week. The previous week had 10,934 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.7% from the week before, with 730,572 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.39% of the country's cases in the last week.

Across the country, 15 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Marion County reported 672 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 713 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 74,128 cases and 733 deaths.

Polk County reported 228 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 214 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 16,826 cases and 135 deaths.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 17 counties, with the best declines in Washington County, with 1,438 cases from 1,882 a week earlier; in Multnomah County, with 2,385 cases from 2,535; and in Lane County, with 876 cases from 989.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Crook County with 377 cases per 100,000 per week; Benton County with 344; and Deschutes County with 308. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 2,385 cases; Washington County, with 1,438 cases; and Clackamas County, with 910. Weekly case counts rose in 17 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Linn and Crook counties.

In Oregon, 34 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 36 people were reported dead.

A total of 791,280 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,727 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 86,246,101 people have tested positive and 1,013,413 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 19.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 821
  • The week before that: 811
  • Four weeks ago: 804

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,526
  • The week before that: 57,395
  • Four weeks ago: 52,179

Hospitals in 29 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 31 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Marion County's COVID cases fall 5.8%; Oregon cases fall 7.1%

opb.org

Oregon wastewater data shows far more people have COVID than is apparent through testing

Last month, a new COVID-19 variant from the omicron family spread across Oregon, causing a seventh wave of infections. On paper, this seventh wave hasn’t looked particularly impressive, peaking in late May at about 1,500 new cases reported per day. But data from sewage samples collected at wastewater treatment plants across the state suggests that the BA2 omicron variant is silently causing far more infections than are showing up in state testing tallies.
OREGON STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

Treasure hunt to celebrate Oregon's Bottle Bill

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt from July 6-10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on the Oregon BottleDrop website leading treasure hunters to the final hiding places.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon starts sending $600 checks to low-income workers

More than 236,000 Oregon families will each start receiving a $600 payment this week under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. Direct deposits or paper checks are going to people who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes. Single people who claimed the credit earned less than $16,000, while married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Some Oregon gun laws now in gray area after Supreme Court ruling, law expert says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
PORTLAND, OR
