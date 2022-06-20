ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead after being shot in northwest Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead after being shot in a northwest Austin neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said it took place in the 8700 block of Bluegrass Drive. That’s near Spicewood Springs Road and Loop 360.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics were called out to the scene around 12:38 p.m. and pronounced two people dead.

In an update at 2:30 p.m. Monday, APD said both men were in their early 60s and said the scene would be active “for the next several hours” as homicide detectives continued their investigations.

APD said it believes the two men knew each other prior to the incident but wasn’t sure if they lived together.

Officers responded to the area around 12:19 p.m.

In a tweet , APD called the deaths “suspicious.”

The investigation is ongoing, and APD said it would release more information later.

