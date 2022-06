(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials call it "frank conversations" when discussing how the latest open enrollment changes could affect school districts. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board discussed the removal of the March 1 deadline for students to declare their intention to switch school districts, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law earlier this week. The measure was included in House File 2589, which passed on the final day of the legislative session. With the deadline gone, Board Member Paul Boysen says the district should look deeper into why students and families are coming and going from the district.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO