ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two Rochester residents are accused of fatally shooting a man and leaving his body in a car behind an abandoned house. Rochester police announced on Friday that Tyrell Doty and Alexis Chung are charged with second-degree murder for the March 30 shooting of Julius Hagood. RPD said the suspects and Hagood were "known to one another."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO