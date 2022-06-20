ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. McKee plans to sign gun control package into law on Tuesday

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee plans to sign the ban on firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds — and two other-newly passed guns bills — on Tuesday.

Once signed into law, the measure will make Rhode Island the 11th state, plus the District of Columbia, to place restrictions on the size of firearm magazines.

The package passed by Rhode Island lawmakers in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, also raised the minimum age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21, and prohibited people from openly carrying loaded rifles and shotguns in public.

Among those expected to attend the ceremony: Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, according to the governor's office.

Comments / 11

Dave Lussier
4d ago

Will never vote democrat for any reason. What part of Thou shall not be infringed don't you understand? Criminals don't respect, follow or obey laws and typical liberals punish law abiding citizens! I wish liberals would have the back bone to publicly admit they want to confiscate all privately owned guns and abolishment of the 2nd amendment! If you want a gun free country, move to China!

Reply
10
TheNaplesSquid
4d ago

Thousands of law abiding Rhode Islanders own pistols with clips that hold 12, 15, 17 bullets or more. Are these guns no longer legal?

Reply(2)
4
PROVIDENCE, RI
