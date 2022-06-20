Gov. McKee plans to sign gun control package into law on Tuesday

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee plans to sign the ban on firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds — and two other-newly passed guns bills — on Tuesday.

Once signed into law, the measure will make Rhode Island the 11th state, plus the District of Columbia, to place restrictions on the size of firearm magazines.

The package passed by Rhode Island lawmakers in the wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, also raised the minimum age to buy a firearm from 18 to 21, and prohibited people from openly carrying loaded rifles and shotguns in public.

Among those expected to attend the ceremony: Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, according to the governor's office.

