Soccer

Kilmarnock re-sign Zach Hemming on season-long loan from Middlesbrough

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Kilmarnock have re-signed goalkeeper Zach Hemming on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Hemming starred in last season’s Scottish Championship-winning campaign, claiming the club’s young player of the year award.

The 22-year-old said: “It’ll be good to get playing in the top league and see what it’s all about and hopefully I can do as well as I did last season.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
