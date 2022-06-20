ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Juneteenth in Massachusetts dates back to 2007

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8gNW_0gGTYZmF00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Sunday was Juneteenth, but many companies and businesses are acknowledging the holiday Monday.

Last year, Massachusetts recognized for the first time June 19th as Juneteenth Independence Day, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of black slaves in America.

What is closed on Juneteenth?

Governor Deval Patrick, the state’s only Black Governor, signed a proclamation in 2007 recognizing Juneteenth in the state. However, it wasn’t until July 24th, 2020 when Governor Charlie Baker signed into law that June 19th would be celebrated as a state holiday. This was part of the $1.1 billion supplemental budget that covered some of the state’s COVID-19th spending.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th because on that day in 1865, Union General Gordon Granger reached Galveston, Texas to deliver news to the final slaves of their emancipation. That day came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Unlike some of the other state holidays, businesses are not required to close for Juneteenth or give employees flexible time off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 17

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WWLP

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Connecticut

Connecticut is among the 22 states and the District of Columbia that protect abortion access through state constitutions, legislation, or court decisions, according to a database from the Center for Reproductive Rights. Abortion would remain legal in these states barring new action to overturn previous actions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

Texas lawmakers split down party lines on abortion decision

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — From the White House to state houses, reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday that there is no constitutional right to abortion had lawmakers split mostly along party lines. This held true in Texas, a state with a trigger law that will take effect in 30 days and will […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deval Patrick
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Charlie Baker
WWLP

Local residents react to Supreme Court firearms ruling

Earlier on Thursday a Supreme Court ruling struck down a New York state law that made it difficult to obtain a permit to carry a handgun outside the home. 22News spoke to local residents in Springfield to gauge how they are feeling about the Supreme Court's decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emancipation Day#Independence Day#Union#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Auto-seal pitched to solve criminal records backlog

Legal and social justice advocates joined legislative sponsors outside the State House on Tuesday to push the Judiciary Committee to advance legislation that would automatically seal criminal and juvenile records for everyone who is eligible, removing potential roadblocks to housing, job and other opportunities.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Seacoast Current

What’s Open and Closed for Juneteenth in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War, and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WWLP

Border House reps split on abortion ruling

House members who represent West Texas and Southern New Mexico reacted along party lines to Friday’s historic Supreme Court abortion ruling. One thing they agreed upon is the ruling will deeply impact American society.
WEST, TX
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy