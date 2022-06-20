Road closure planned for State Road 168

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 168 in Fort Branch.

INDOT says starting around June 27, SR 168 will close for railroad repairs. This closure will take place between Railroad Street and West Street in Fort Branch. Crews will be working to repair the railroad crossing on SR 168.

INDOT says the official detour for this closure is US 41 to State Road 68 to State Road 65. Local traffic will have access up to point of closure. Repairs are expected to take a week to complete, depending on weather.

