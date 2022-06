(Clarinda) -- The cardiac kids in Clarinda are continuing to grow, play for one another and keep their coaches and fans on their toes with close games and late-game rallies. The Cardinals (12-14 overall, 5-8 Hawkeye Ten) are well on their way to one of its most successful seasons in years, and they’re doing it with a never-say-die attitude that has them 6-3 in one-run games and walking off for victories on a weekly basis.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO