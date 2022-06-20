ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report says former Buckeye Chris Jent is poised to become top assistant for the LA Lakers

By Staff Reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39j1zS_0gGTXPzC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lt4k5_0gGTXPzC00

According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to be their top assistant coach. Jent was a player with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 1988-92. He was also an assistant under OSU's Thad Matta on two separate occasions: from 2011-13 and 2016-17.

Jent's coaching resume additionally includes roles with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland is where Jent, 52, first worked with current Lakers star LeBron James, who will undoubtedly be happy to be reunited with the man he once referred to as his personal shooting coach.

"I had a shooting coach, years back, in Chris Jent that helped my shot out a lot," James told reporters in 2015. "From there on I just kept the same routine. He helped me out a lot."

Jent also is familiar with first-year Lakers coach Darvin Ham, as the two were both on the Hawks staff in 2017-18. ESPN says Ham "made (hiring) Jent a priority and recruited him hard after getting the Lakers job."

The Lakers went 33-49 last year and failed to reach the NBA playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy