ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Will Stallings, class of 2023 running back from Las Vegas, commits to Tennessee football

By Alberto Camargo, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0toLrS_0gGTXMaF00

Tennessee football received its first commitment from a class of 2023 running back when Will Stallings, a product of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas announced his decision.

"COMMITTED... Thanks to my family and football family @BishopGormanFB  LET'S GO @Vol_Football home away from home @CoachMack_Tenn," Stalling wrote Sunday on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 222-pound Stallings, a three-star-rated athlete by 247Sports Composite, was courted by UT coach Josh Heupel and running backs coach Jerry Mack to play in the backfield despite also being ranked as a top 100 linebacker.

Stallings is ranked the No. 91 linebacker in the 2023 class and the No. 11 player in Nevada, according to 247Sports Composite.

The Vols offered Stallings on June 6 shortly after he attended a Tennessee camp on June 1. He also had offers from programs closer to home like Arizona and Arizona State. He did so before taking a tour of campus or team facilities.

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL: Six Tennessee football games that could make or break Vols fans' trust in Josh Heupel in 2022

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL ROSTER: Ranking Tennessee football roster newcomers by potential early impact for UT Vols in 2022

VOLS FOOTBALL: Why Tennessee football will (or won't) finish as a top-20 team in 2022 season

“It’s still kind of hard to believe,” Stallings told 247Sports . “I’m real excited right now. I mean, there’s not a lot of words you can use for this moment right now. I’ve been waiting for this all my life."

As a junior, Stallings ran for 714 yards on 82 carries and scored eight touchdowns.

The Vols have 10 known commitments for the 2023 class.

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Will Stallings, class of 2023 running back from Las Vegas, commits to Tennessee football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Knoxville, TN
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Jerry Mack
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy