ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Clear leader emerging for five-star wing Matas Buzelis?

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VrSg_0gGTXLhW00

The UNC basketball program already holds two commitments for the class of 2023, both from five-star prospects. Could another five-star be joining them soon?

The Tar Heels have been very active in pursuing five-star wing Matas Buzelis . Even both commits GG Jackson and Simeon Wilcher have been vocal about their desire to get him to Chapel Hill.

Buzelis recently announced a final list of UNC, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Florida State and a professional route with G-League Ignite.

However, there is a key Crystal Ball prediction in for Buzelis to go the professional route from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham.

Buzelis recently broke down UNC’s recruitment of him .

“(Hubert Davis) message is that they want me. I talk to (Simeon Wilcher, GG Jackson) maybe once a week and they say that they want me.”

Buzelis is a 6-foot-9 wing ranked No. 7 in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings.

Time will tell, but it is clear that the G-League is a real option for Buzelis and could be the clear favorite for the five-star prospect.

The Tar Heels already hold the No. 2 overall recruiting class in both Rivals and 247Sports team rankings for 2023, so landing a commitment from Buzelis would surely give the Heels the top-rated class.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These were the top prospects who did not hear their names called in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft has come and gone, but the draft cycle continues a bit longer as several undrafted free agents find their new homes. While the following prospects didn’t get to hear their name called by the commissioner or deputy commissioner on Thursday night, they can find solace in the fact that their path to the pros is far from over. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted free agent to carve out a role for themselves in the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Kentucky State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
The Daily South

Florida Teen Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Schools

Ashley Adirika applied not to one, but to all eight Ivy League schools her senior year of high school. Adirika told CNN that when Ivy Day finally came around on March 31, she sat at her computer with a tab open for each school. The Florida teen and her family watched with delight as all eight revealed the same message: accepted.
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation

One of the biggest criticisms Zion Williamson faced this past season was about his weight. The New Orleans Pelicans star did not look like he was in proper shape throughout the 2021-22 campaign as he worked through his rehab. Well, you can now throw all of that out the window. Images of Zion’s offseason transformation […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Recruiting#Unc#Florida State#G League Ignite#The G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

4-star forward Brandon Gardner down to four schools, sets commitment date

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Brandon Gardner tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Monday, June 27th at 8:00 AM ET. The 6-foot-7 power forward out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God will decide between Auburn, LSU, St. John’s, and Georgetown. He’s visited each of his final four schools, with the trip to the Hoyas being unofficial.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy