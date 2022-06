“C’mon, Getcha' fudgie wudgies here!" Merchantville's 8th Grade class had the best surprise at their Graduation party on Tuesday night. A surprise visit by the Fudgy Wudgy Man (aka Mayor Ted Brennan). The booming voice announcing the surprise arrival, the iconic cart filled with delicious ice cream treats and the authentic attire. From Sea Isle City all the way to Wildwood Crest buying ice cream from the “Fudgy Wudgy Man” has always been a tradition that brings joy to the families of the Jersey Shore. When your kids or the kid inside you sees the Fudgy Wudgy flag a couple blocks away, or hears the echoes of “Get your Choco Taco” or “Take your tongue for a sleigh ride”, you know your day is about to get better. The transformation from Mayor to Fudgy Wudgy Man was a big hit and we thank the Mayor for his time!

MERCHANTVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO