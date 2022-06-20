ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Harrisburg’s Kaylla Williams earns All-American honors in javelin at New Balance Nationals

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Count Kaylla Williams among the handful of Mid-Penn athletes who earned All-American status over the weekend at...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Javelin#Franklin Field#Track And Field#Silver#Sports#All American#Mid Penn#Piaa
PennLive.com

Micah Parsons, quickly becoming one of the NFL’s brightest ambassadors, makes it clear once again that he wants to be an all-time great

Micah Parsons is a little more than a year in and he has already broken through to NFL mega-star status. The former Harrisburg High and Penn State linebacker got it done on the field — and that is the first and most important box to check on the road to becoming a face of the league — turning in some amazing performances to win the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honor in 2021.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Junk removal company expands into south-central Pa.

A company that provides moving and junk removal services, as well as donation pickups and general labor assistance has opened an office in Cumberland County. Curt Wickard and Keirsten Kassel opened Carlisle College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving on June 8 at 28 Main St. in Silver Spring Township. H.U.N.K.S. stands for honest, uniformed, nice, knowledgeable, service.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Protests break out across central Pa. after Roe v. Wade is overturned

Abortion rights advocates around the region took to the streets Friday to share their outrage at the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade after 50 years. In Harrisburg, Rachel Maurer and a group partnered with Elementary Coffee to gather people at the fountain at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex. In Lancaster, a protest was organized at Musser Park, while another popped up at Continental and Hanover squares in York.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

The best leaders take time to mentor those who may one day take their place | Social Views

Imagine the excitement a 10-grader experiences when the Honorable Wanda Williams, Mayor of the capital city of Pennsylvania, walks into the room and embraces you with a smile. Put yourself in the sneakers of an ambitious high school or college student when Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter looks you in the eye and and says you can reach your highest dreams, and no one is going to stand in your way.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Law firm launches title agency in Harrisburg

The Stevens & Lee Companies launched a full-service title agency this week. Reliance Search and Settlement is based in Stevens & Lee’s office at 17 N. Second St. in Harrisburg. The company will serve commercial, industrial and residential buyers and sellers, as well as owners looking to refinance. Reliance works with a wide range of clients, including large and small businesses, individuals and government agencies, among others.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle GM Nationals begins today

The 2022 Carlisle GM Nationals began a two-day run today, June 24, 2022. The Carlisle fairgrounds event showcases General Motors automobiles including Chevrolets, Buicks, Oldsmobiles, Cadillacs and Pontiacs among others, and runs through Saturday.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting reportedly injures one in Harrisburg

One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Seneca and Jefferson streets in Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon, according to reports. Harrisburg police shared that a woman was shot once around 4:30 p.m., and her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, ABC27 reported. Neighbors told WGAL that the...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg public works director fired

The city of Harrisburg on Tuesday fired the city’s public works director, Nate Spriggs. City spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that Spriggs, 51, had been terminated and that Austin Griffin had assumed the role of acting public works director. Beyond that, the city “won’t comment on internal matters,” Maisel said in an email.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County healthcare company to open critical illness recovery hospital in Virginia

Upper Allen Township-based Select Medical Corporation has announced it plans to open another hospital, this time in northern Virginia. The healthcare company is partnering with Inova Health System on a joint venture to own and operate a 32-bed critical illness recovery hospital within Inova Mount Vernon Hospital. The specialty hospital is expected to open in the first half of 2023.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
162K+
Followers
68K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy