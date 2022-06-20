Harrisburg’s Kaylla Williams earns All-American honors in javelin at New Balance Nationals

Micah Parsons is a little more than a year in and he has already broken through to NFL mega-star status. The former Harrisburg High and Penn State linebacker got it done on the field — and that is the first and most important box to check on the road to becoming a face of the league — turning in some amazing performances to win the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honor in 2021.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO