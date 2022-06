Officials say "don't touch it" but yet they want you to kill it, what is it? The very toxic hammerhead flatworm, which is slowly invading Arkansas. In fact, if you see one of these anywhere, not just in Arkansas, don't hesitate to kill it. This is an invasive species that is consuming the beneficial critters in our soil. The hammerhead flatworm looks just like it sounds, a long tubular sort of flat body, up to 12 inches long, with a head at the end that flattens out more and is much wider than the body, almost spade-like.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO