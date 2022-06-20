Biden says he’s ‘feeling great’ after falling off bike at the beach

President Biden said Monday that he’s “feeling great” after falling off his bicycle near his Delaware vacation home over the weekend.

The president, who turns 80 in November, toppled off his two-wheeler Saturday near a group of reporters — who swooped in for a shot of the commander-in-chief on the ground.

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling great,” Biden told reporters while taking a walk on the beach with his family members.

Biden blamed the embarrassing dismount on his bike’s pedals, as he leaned in to whisper to the press that “I fell, in case you didn’t notice” before reiterating: “I was fine.”

The bike fall produced more negative coverage for Biden as he struggles to show he’s got a grasp on the highest inflation since 1981 and record-high gas prices.

“What happened was — do any of you guys ride bikes?” Biden said Monday. “Well, they have, some of them have this thing you put your toe in that restrains your foot so it doesn’t slide off the pedal. Well, I was getting off the bike. It got stuck on the right side.”

Joe Biden speaks with reporters as he walks in Rehoboth Beach. AFP via Getty Images

Biden toppled off of his two-wheeler in front of reporters on Saturday. AFP via Getty Images

Biden is the oldest-ever US president. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden is the oldest-ever US president and has on at least three occasions stumbled while walking up the steps of Air Force One. His detractors often claim he’s in mental decline.

Shortly after winning the 2020 election, Biden fractured his right foot . The then-president-elect said that he tugged his dog Major’s tail after a shower , then tripped on a rug. The first family gave up the dog last year after it repeatedly attacked Secret Service agents.