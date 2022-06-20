ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows ‘Zelensky’s Tears’ vodka being sold in Russian supermarket

By Snejana Farberov
 4 days ago

Bottles of vodka branded “Zelensky’s Tears” appear to be sold at a Moscow supermarket, according to a video on social media.

The brief clip , which was reviewed by The Post Monday, shows a man picking up a bottle of vodka with a stylized black-and-white image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wiping tears from his eyes.

“What a joke! Look at what they’re selling at Moscow supermarkets: ‘Zelensky’s Tears’ vodka. It’s unbelievable,” the shopper narrates while displaying the bottle.

The Post was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the product shown in the cellphone recording.

According to Russian-language outlets, since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24, several “patriotic” novelty products with labels incorporating the pro-war “Z” symbol have sprung up on the shelves of Russian stores.

The video has been making the rounds on social media.
A social media user recently shared a photo of another vodka bottle emblazoned with a large “Z” and the slogan “We Don’t Abandon Ours”. The booze appears to retail for 345 rubles, which is a little over $6.

Other products glorifying Vladimir Putin’s so-called “special military operation” against Ukraine that have been spotted in Russia included socks packaged in cans, with names like “Za Pobedu” (For Victory) and “Zadacha Budet Vipolnena” (The Mission Will Be Fulfilled.”

But Russian entrepreneurs are not the only ones trying to capitalize on the Ukraine war.

Not to be outdone, a Swiss company has unveiled a limited edition, premium-quality vodka named after Zelensky.

According to the manufacturer, Drink For Peace, 100% of the proceeds from the vodka’s sales through 2026 will go to charities benefitting Ukraine.

