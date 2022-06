CHICAGO (AP) — Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, Jorge Mateo had a heated exchange with White Sox starter Michael Kopech after getting nailed by a pitch and the Baltimore Orioles beat Chicago 4-1 on Friday night.Voth, normally a reliever, went three innings in his second start. He gave up an RBI double to Jake Burger in the second for Chicago's only hit.Joey Krehbiel (3-3) worked 2 1/3 perfect innings before Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez each got four outs. Jorge López pitched the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances, helping the Orioles win their...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 36 MINUTES AGO