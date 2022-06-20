Minor wanted following shooting in Laurens
LAURENS, S.C. – A minor is wanted following a shooting Sunday in Laurens.
According to the Laurens Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the Jersey Street area of the city.
Police said the shooting seems to be an isolated incident between a small group of individuals.
The shooter has been identified as a minor but officers are still working to locate him.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Laurens Police Department at (864) 984-3532.
