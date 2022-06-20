ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Minor wanted following shooting in Laurens

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

LAURENS, S.C. – A minor is wanted following a shooting Sunday in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the Jersey Street area of the city.

Police said the shooting seems to be an isolated incident between a small group of individuals.

The shooter has been identified as a minor but officers are still working to locate him.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Laurens Police Department at (864) 984-3532.

WSPA 7News

