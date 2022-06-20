Bear climbed into Crivitz home as family slept

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a missing man from Ettrick. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was last seen on June 14th in the Lasset Court Area near Seymour in Eau Claire County. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office reports that Stawarz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red/orange t-shirt and carrying a sweatshirt. He is 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. The car he was driving along with his cell phone, keys, and wallet were all recovered in Eau Claire County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stawarz, you can call the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO