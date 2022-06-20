ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

EPA denies Beshear request to waive Louisville gas requirements

By Ryan Van Velzer
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFOWT_0gGTUdvl00 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has denied Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s request to temporarily waive reformulated gas requirements in a bid to relieve some of the pain at the pump for drivers in Louisville Metro and surrounding counties.

With gas prices surging around the country , Beshear wrote a letter to the EPA in early June asking the agency to forgo EPA requirements that require Louisville, as well as parts of Bullitt and Oldham counties, to use more expensive reformulated gas.

Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet confirmed Friday the EPA verbally denied the request. However, the Beshear administration is moving forward with a freeze on the state’s new gas tax that would have taken effect July 1st, according to EEC spokesperson John Mura.

“Beshear is committed to doing everything he can to lower gas prices, which is why he recently took action to freeze the state gas tax preventing a 2-cent increase per gallon,” Mura wrote in a statement.

Reformulated gas is blended to burn cleaner than conventional gas. The EPA requires the Louisville Metro area to use the reformulated fuel as part of a plan to lower the amount of ground level ozone .

Louisville is currently out of attainment with National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ground level ozone, a pollutant that can cause coughing, shortness of breath and increase the frequency of asthma attacks for sensitive groups.

The city’s air pollution regulators are asking the EPA to look at the city’s most recent air quality data to designate the area as “in attainment” with national standards. The Air Pollution Control District expects to issue the re-designation for public comment some time this summer, spokesperson Matthew Mudd said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Oldham County, KY
Government
County
Oldham County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
middlesboronews.com

Beshear fills out Kentucky medical marijuana committee

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a 17-member task force he said will help guide his administration toward allowing residents to obtain medical marijuana to treat chronic pains and illnesses. Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Cabinet Secretary Ray Perry will co-chair what’s being...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
kentuckytoday.com

First phase of I-69 has groundbreaking on ‘monumental day’

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bullitt#Eec
14news.com

Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee held its first meeting in Frankfort on Monday. Two people from the Tri-State are on that committee. Julie Cantwell is one of the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, and says she herself is an advocate, for reasons that hit close to home.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky medical marijuana panel holds first meeting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A newly appointed medical marijuana advisory team formed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is meeting for the first time. A statement from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said items on the agenda for the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee meeting Monday afternoon include an overview of the panel’s responsibilities and […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WSAZ

New Driver Licensing Regional Office open in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WFYI

Indiana has a utility shutoff moratorium during colder months. Should it have one for hotter months

Earlier this month, CenterPoint Energy halted utility shutoffs in Evansville citing temperatures above 100 degrees and the company's policy of halting disconnections “during extreme weather situations.”. Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)...
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy