This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland's music community has lost a beloved teacher and musician. Eluned Mair Alsgaard, 90, died June 17. Mair was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Cardiff, Wales, the only child of David and Eluned (Phillips) Godwin. She grew up in the coal mining village of Six Bells, Abertillery where she developed an interest in music. She took piano lessons and participated in competitions, winning many awards.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO