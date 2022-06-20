ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Naomi Campbell arrives 90 minutes late to Vogue, Snapchat dinner

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tunLF_0gGTU65900

CANNES — Supermodel Naomi Campbell catwalked her way into an exclusive dinner hosted by Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful more than an hour and a half late — but seemed unfazed by her untimely entrance.

Sources at the dinner, which took place at hotspot to the stars Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, tell Page Six exclusively that Campbell, 52, strutted into the soiree with sunglasses on — it was nighttime with not an ounce of UV rays in sight — with an entourage of security behind her.

“She waltzed in so late mid-dinner,” a source tells us, noting that every other attendee, including Paris Hilton and Jared Leto, arrived on time.

We’re told the “Dallas Buyers Club” star, 50, “took it upon himself to quiet down the crowd” for toasts given by Spiegel, 32, and by telling guests, jokingly, to “shut the f–k up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0cuA_0gGTU65900https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDz64_0gGTU65900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLpxA_0gGTU65900

Leto arrived dressed in Gucci from head to toe, giving off a Jesus look-alike vibe , we’re told.

Eva Longoria and Topshop heiress Chloe Green were expected to attend but didn’t follow through with the plans, our insider notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DfqA_0gGTU65900
Jared Leto was also present.

Hilton, who is slated to give a chat at the Palais for Cannes Lions 2022 Tuesday morning, experienced Snapchat X British Vogue’s installation, in which she was able to virtually “try on” designer clothes using augmented reality.

“This is sick,” she could be heard saying — though we wish the “Simple Life” alum, 41, had used her signature “That’s hot” catchphrase instead.

Guests of the closed-door soiree, who included “Bridgerton” newcomer Charithra Chandran, noshed on an artichoke appetizer and a chicken entree but spent most of the night sipping copious amounts of champagne and rosé, we’re told.

Snapchat and Vogue’s exhibit, “Redefining the Body,” is running at Centre d’art La Malmaison throughout Cannes Lions.

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Katie Holmes, boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands on Tribeca red carpet

Katie Holmes and her new beau gave nothing but smiles at the premiere of her new movie. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and Bobby Wooten III looked so in love Tuesday as they posed for photos at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she celebrated “Alone Together,” which she wrote, directed and starred in. Holmes, 43, looked summer chic in a crocheted white dress that she paired with gold jewelry and a beige handbag. Meanwhile, Wooton, 33, opted for dark green pants with a white button-up shirt and a jacket. Following the screening, Holmes made her way to the afterparty at PHd at Dream Downtown, where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Jesus
Person
Edward Enninful
Person
Evan Spiegel
Harper's Bazaar

Amal Clooney Does Double Date Night in a Retro Minidress with Cutouts

Amal Clooney is letting her style shine during date night. The human rights lawyer and her husband, George Clooney, were spotted in the South of France en route to La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant, where they met up with friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date, per the Daily Mail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vogue#Cannes Lions#Cannes#British
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Louis Vuitton Dress Jennifer Connelly Wore At Cannes—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

While there have been plenty of memorable looks at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this season, Jennifer Connelly‘s shimmering, silvery, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown certainly stood out! The Top Gun: Maverick star, 51, promoted her new film and graced the festival’s red carpet in a custom-made dress with stunning metallic silver threads.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Lori Harvey’s mom seemingly shades Michael B Jordan with cryptic post after split

Lori Harvey’s mom Marjorie Harvey has shared a cryptic post on social media just days after her daughter’s split from Michael B Jordan. The subtle shade comes after husband Steve Harvey spoke publicly about the former couple’s split for the first time.On Tuesday, the mother of seven shared a video message from actress Jennifer Lewis to her Instagram Story. "You sit in s**t too long, it stops smelling," Lewis said in the six-second clip. "So come the f**k outta there."While it is unclear if the video message was directed toward Michael B Jordan, fans seemed to believe that Marjorie...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

118K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy