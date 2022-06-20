ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Police Searching for Oil City Man Wanted on Strangulation, Assault Charges

By exploreVenango
explore venango
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities in Venango County are searching for an Oil City man who is wanted in connection with a recent domestic dispute. The Oil City Police...

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township. Police are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Franklin-based State Police say unknown actor(s) forcibly entered a garage at the Cranberry Township Building...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police arrest two suspects in connection to 2020 Aliquippa homicide

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police announced they have arrested two suspects in the killing of a man in November 2020. The Beaver County District Attorney's office along with Pennsylvania State Police Troop D arrested and charged Rico Rodgers and Jeffrey Alford with criminal homicide and firearms violations. In November 2020, the City of Aliquippa Police responded to a call of a man who had been shot in the area of Wykes Street and Davis Street. Once they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Curtis Flowers, has been shot in the head and killed. They requested the assistance of state police who then took over the investigation. On June 17, 2022, police were able to arrest and charge Rodgers and Alford for the murder of Curtis Flowers.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oil City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Venango County, PA
Oil City, PA
Crime & Safety
Venango County, PA
Crime & Safety
explore venango

Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash That Left Harrisville Man Seriously Injured

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a Harrisville man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred as a 1996 Harley-Davidson FXS operated by 46-year-old Joseph E. Cooke, of Harrisville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 208, near Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County, around 9:59 p.m. on May 25.
HARRISVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Two men face burglary charges after theft of dirt bike in Sheridan

An investigation into the theft of a dirt bike that was taken from a secured shed in the town of Sheridan last week has led to the arrest of two area men. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola and 27-year-old Dakota Sugg of Dunkirk allegedly stole the dirt bike which was later located by Dunkirk Police. Heimerl and Sugg were arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary in the third degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will answer the charges out of Sheridan Town Court.
SHERIDAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Strangulation#Simple Assault#Violent Crime#Eyt Media Group Inc#Local News
chautauquatoday.com

Kennedy man faces several charges after crash in Conewango

A property damage crash on Cowens Corners Road in the town of Conewango on Monday led to the arrest of a Kennedy man on several charges. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Cory Heyl for driving while intoxicated first offense, aggravated DWI per se with BAC of .18 percent or more, failure to keep right, drinking alcohol in motor vehicle on highway and operator leaving scene of property damage accident. Heyl was transported to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released with appearance tickets and is due back in Conewango Town Court at a later date.
erienewsnow.com

Wanted Man Arrested At Jamestown Convenience Store

JAMESTOWN – A wanted man is in police custody after he was arrested at a Jamestown convenience store on Wednesday night. Jamestown Police report officers responded to the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos was identified at the scene and it was...
JAMESTOWN, PA
explore venango

Spike Strips Deployed After Pursuit Suspect Crashes into Police Car

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ohio man who crashed into a state police vehicle during a police chase is facing charges of felony assault, fleeing, and various DUI-related offenses. According to Mercer-based State Police, around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle driven...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Suspect arrested for handgun threat at Crawford County bar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted for selling drugs that caused serious bodily injury

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jamestown man with narcotics conspiracy, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says the charges against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Franklin Man Accused of Assaulting Brother, 81-Year-Old Mother

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is behind bars after reportedly assaulting his brother and 81-year-old mother. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Joseph Arnold Schosser in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on June 16. The...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Gun stolen from car in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A gun owner returned to his car to find his gun was missing. The 26-year-old male victim reported the incident on June 20. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the victim was staying at his girlfriend’s house in Meadville on the evening of June 18. He reportedly told police that’s when he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy