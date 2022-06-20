ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Yellowstone National Park Expedites Plan to Reopen 80 Percent of the Park with $50 Million in Emergency Funding

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0X79_0gGTTyFz00

In addition to reopening the southern loop on June 22, Yellowstone National Park expects to reopen the northern loop “in two weeks or less.”

On Sunday, June 19, National Park Service Director Chuck Sams met with Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly to announce $50 million in NPS emergency funding. The goal? To kick-start recovery efforts from Yellowstone’s historic, record-breaking floods.

Currently, the park’s southern loop is reopening on June 22. And with this funding, Yellowstone’s northern loop is also “expected to reopen in two weeks or less following completion of clean-up, repairs and final inspection of the northern loop infrastructure,” the park cites Monday.

Restoration of 80% of Yellowstone National Park Will Reopen Access To:

  • Dunraven Pass
  • Tower
  • Mammoth Hot Springs
  • Norris

Park officials hope to restore visitor access to the areas above asap. With the southern loop’s opening on June 22, this will restore 80 percent of Yellowstone to public use. Park staff will keep the public up to date on developments over the coming weeks. And we’ll have them all for you right here on Outsider.

Additional Details on NPS’ $50 Million Emergency Funding

In addition, this $50 million will restore temporary access to Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana. Additional gateway sites will benefit from the NPS funding, as well, with the goal being total restoration of the greater Yellowstone area. The following projects are already underway:

  • Improving the Old Gardiner Road for temporary access between Yellowstone and Gardiner, Montana
  • Repairing 22 miles of the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Geyser Basin
  • Old Gardiner Road project/restoration
  • Yellowstone National Park is also working to restore visitor access to the historic North Entrance

“The NPS currently anticipates the Old Gardiner Road will be substantially improved over the upcoming months,” Yellowstone continues. This is imperative, as essential emergency services, food, supplies and other administrative needs will be necessary throughout the harsh winter months.

Currently, the Northeast Entrance Road is impassible between Lamar Valley and Silver Gate. Costs, funding and timelines, however, are not yet available for these short or long-term repairs to the Northeast Entrance Road.

Temporary and permanent options to restore access to Silver Gate and Cooke City at the park’s northeast entrance are also in the works.

Get Ready to Return to Yellowstone National Park’s Southern Loop June 22

And don’t forget, Yellowstone will restore access to the southern loop of the park at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22. But park entrance will be different, so be sure to read up below and in our previous coverage here.

The park will be accessible via the following entrances:

  • East (Cody)
  • West (West Yellowstone)
  • South (Grand Teton/Jackson)

Accessible areas include:

  • Madison
  • Old Faithful
  • Grant Village
  • Lake Village
  • Canyon Village
  • Norris

Visitors will be welcomed via an interim visitor access plan based on license plate numbers. This will help Yellowstone National Park balance the demand for visitor access and park resource protection. The return of visitors to the park will also greatly benefit gateway communities, so head out if you can!

To learn more about the alternate license plate entry system, visit Yellowstone’s flood recovery webpage here.

You can also prepare for your Yellowstone trip by visiting Outsider’s Yellowstone guides.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Laws Broken By Dozens of Tourists as Bison Uses Boardwalk: PHOTOS

Shocking images show bands of Yellowstone National Park tourists mere feet away from a large boardwalk-bound bison. Per park officials, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone National Park than any other animal. And just one week after the first bison goring of 2022 in the park, a group of unfortunate images would surface on Facebook. Shared by Ken Carleton, the photos show dozens of tourists gawking at a boardwalk-bound bison from mere feet away. Once they went live on June 7 (before Yellowstone’s historic flood), the online community immediately began circulating and condemning the images.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Where Does Beth Dutton Actress Kelly Reilly Live?

No one else could ever portray Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton like Kelly Reilly, which is why her place of residence is a bit of a shock. Born July 18, 1977, 44-year-old Kelly Reilly rose to fame as the Dutton Daughter on Yellowstone. In the time since its premiere in 2018, it’s become the #1 show on television by viewership, and Reilly’s become a household name as a result. May of 2022 would see her return to Montana, a land she now holds dear, to film Yellowstone Season 5. But where does the actor reside? Where does she truly call home?
CELEBRITIES
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Park#National Park Service#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#National Park System#Infrastructure#Nps
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses

Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them. Western Canada is home to some of the largest grizzly populations in North America aside from Alaska, of course. These animals need to consume a lot of food. […] The post Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Health Services
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States

There are thousands of lakes in the United States, including 12,000 in Minnesota alone. However, not all lakes are created equal. There are some that are truly special. It’s these lakes that are perfect for a holiday trip or flying to for a vacation. The United States has a lot of natural wonders, but these lakes provide views into some of the most beautiful bodies of water in the country.
TRAVEL
Phys.org

After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana's largest city

Devastating floodwaters that wiped out miles of roads and hundreds of bridges in Yellowstone National Park and swamped scores of homes in surrounding communities moved downstream Wednesday and threatened to cut off fresh drinking water to residents of Montana's largest city. Heavy weekend rains and melting mountain snow had the...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Bison gores woman and tosses her 10 feet in the air after she approached it at Yellowstone National Park

A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 metres) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho. Her condition was not immediately clear.Park officials say it’s the first reported...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

Satellite photos show extent of Yellowstone flooding, damage

June 16 (UPI) -- Satellite imagery released Thursday has revealed the extent of damage caused by recent flooding at Yellowstone National Park. The flooding, which began earlier this week, caused "extremely hazardous" conditions throughout the 3,472-square-mile park, which spreads across Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. The floodwaters were spurred by heavy rain and snowmelt.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

484K+
Followers
52K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy